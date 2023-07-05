Community Health Ventures Welcomes Robert Poole as Member Resource Director
Joining Community Health Ventures is a true privilege.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Health Ventures (CHV), the business development affiliate of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), has hired Robert Poole as their Member Resource Director. In this role, Robert will be responsible for strengthening the relationships between CHV and its health center clients.
Robert Poole brings a unique blend of expertise to CHV, combining over a decade of diverse healthcare product knowledge with his extensive training and experience as a US Navy damage control expert. In his most recent role as the Senior Territory Manager at Kurin Inc., Robert's exceptional performance was acknowledged with the prestigious Sales Representative of the Year award. He consistently surpassed expectations, solidifying his reputation as a results-oriented professional with an unparalleled ability to navigate complex situations, a skill honed during his tenure as a US Navy damage control expert.
Prior to his success at Kurin Inc., Robert spent three years as the Director of Sales at Nexus Medical, where he played a pivotal role in developing effective sales strategies and outreach programs. Throughout his career, Robert has demonstrated exceptional sales performance, consistently surpassing expectations and earning recognition as a top achiever. Notably, he achieved an impressive ranking of second out of twenty-five sales representatives, solidifying his reputation as a results-oriented professional.
"CHV is honored to have Robert join our team," said Senior Vice President for Community Health Ventures, Danny Hawkins. "His vast knowledge and industry insights will significantly contribute to our ongoing commitment to the health center movement."
“Joining Community Health Ventures is a true privilege.” said Mr. Poole “The anticipation of being part of a mission-driven organization, where I can utilize my public service and healthcare skills to improve healthcare access and equity, fills me with excitement and purpose.”
About CHV
Community Health Ventures (CHV) is the business development affiliate of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). Founded in 2000, CHV was created under the direction of health center leadership and tasked with creating workable solutions to the tremendous economic pressures facing today’s health centers. By negotiating group purchasing agreements that achieve better pricing, service, and contractual terms for the products and services health centers use daily, CHV helps health centers reduce costs and remain competitive. For more information visit: www.communityhealthventures.com
About Community Health Centers