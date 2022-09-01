Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,038 in the last 365 days.

MedTech Solutions Announces a New Partnership with Community Health Ventures

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare IT company MedTech Solutions (MTS), an award-winning, certified leader in IT technologies for healthcare providers, has recently become a preferred partner of Community Health Ventures (CHV), the business development affiliate of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). Many community health centers benefit today from MTS’s healthcare-focused IT support systems. MTS helps ensure a secure, reliable IT environment so their health center customers can focus on the most important: providing high-quality patient care. MTS provides comprehensive HIT services, including cloud hosting, security & compliance, end-user support, application optimization, and IT & workflow strategy.

Since 2000, Community Health Ventures (CHV) has worked to connect health centers with best-in-class vendors. Health centers have always embraced innovation and been proactive in their acquisition of new tools to provide world-class care to their communities. Especially when it comes to information technology.

Now more than ever, health centers need tools to move beyond meaningful use and drive toward greater provider productivity, quality improvements, and improved patient care. CHV is proud to partner with MTS to help health centers’ efforts. To learn more about Med Tech Solutions’ products and services, please visit www.medtechsolutions.com.

About NACHC
The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) was founded in 1971 to promote efficient, high-quality, comprehensive health care that is accessible, culturally and linguistically competent, community-directed, and patient-centered. Website: www.nachc.org.

About CHV:
Founded in 2000, CHV was created under the direction of health center leadership to create health center-specific solutions that assist the day-to-day operations of health centers and meet the changing landscape of health care. CHV works closely with partners to identify key trends, market opportunities, and leverage data and analytics to make informed business decisions while supporting health centers’ work. CHV has a proven track record in the CHC market and assists partners in the following key areas:

• Research and Analytics
• Training & Technical Assistance
• Program Development
• Business Consulting & Subject Matter Expertise
• Relationship Management
• Business Development
• Tailored Partner Solutions

Website: www.communityhealthventures.com

About MedTech Solutions:
MTS was founded in 2006 with headquarters in Valencia, California. The company supports customers and partners across the United States and hosts its private cloud data centers in New Jersey and California. Their Practice-Centered Car
e-services are delivered by dedicated IT Care Teams to ensure that providers have a secure, reliable IT infrastructure, optimized clinical and business applications, and full end-user support.

Website: www.medtechsolutions.com

Contacts:
Community Health Ventures, Inc.
Danny Hawkins, Senior Vice President
djhawkins@nachc.com
703-684-3934

Community Health Ventures, Inc.
Brittney Reilly, Director of Marketing and Communications
breilly@nachc.com
732-740-9641

Med Tech Solutions
Tim West, Chief Revenue Officer
twest@medtechsolutions.com
410-322-4185

Med Tech Solutions
Gary Jacobs, Marketing Manager
gjacobs@medtechsolutions.com
626-782-6416

Brittney Reilly
Community Health Ventures
+1 732-740-9641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

MedTech Solutions Announces a New Partnership with Community Health Ventures

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.