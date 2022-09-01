MedTech Solutions Announces a New Partnership with Community Health Ventures
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare IT company MedTech Solutions (MTS), an award-winning, certified leader in IT technologies for healthcare providers, has recently become a preferred partner of Community Health Ventures (CHV), the business development affiliate of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). Many community health centers benefit today from MTS’s healthcare-focused IT support systems. MTS helps ensure a secure, reliable IT environment so their health center customers can focus on the most important: providing high-quality patient care. MTS provides comprehensive HIT services, including cloud hosting, security & compliance, end-user support, application optimization, and IT & workflow strategy.
Since 2000, Community Health Ventures (CHV) has worked to connect health centers with best-in-class vendors. Health centers have always embraced innovation and been proactive in their acquisition of new tools to provide world-class care to their communities. Especially when it comes to information technology.
Now more than ever, health centers need tools to move beyond meaningful use and drive toward greater provider productivity, quality improvements, and improved patient care. CHV is proud to partner with MTS to help health centers’ efforts. To learn more about Med Tech Solutions’ products and services, please visit www.medtechsolutions.com.
About NACHC
The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) was founded in 1971 to promote efficient, high-quality, comprehensive health care that is accessible, culturally and linguistically competent, community-directed, and patient-centered. Website: www.nachc.org.
About CHV:
Founded in 2000, CHV was created under the direction of health center leadership to create health center-specific solutions that assist the day-to-day operations of health centers and meet the changing landscape of health care. CHV works closely with partners to identify key trends, market opportunities, and leverage data and analytics to make informed business decisions while supporting health centers’ work. CHV has a proven track record in the CHC market and assists partners in the following key areas:
• Research and Analytics
• Training & Technical Assistance
• Program Development
• Business Consulting & Subject Matter Expertise
• Relationship Management
• Business Development
• Tailored Partner Solutions
Website: www.communityhealthventures.com
About MedTech Solutions:
MTS was founded in 2006 with headquarters in Valencia, California. The company supports customers and partners across the United States and hosts its private cloud data centers in New Jersey and California. Their Practice-Centered Car
e-services are delivered by dedicated IT Care Teams to ensure that providers have a secure, reliable IT infrastructure, optimized clinical and business applications, and full end-user support.
Website: www.medtechsolutions.com
Contacts:
Community Health Ventures, Inc.
Danny Hawkins, Senior Vice President
djhawkins@nachc.com
703-684-3934
Community Health Ventures, Inc.
Brittney Reilly, Director of Marketing and Communications
breilly@nachc.com
732-740-9641
Med Tech Solutions
Tim West, Chief Revenue Officer
twest@medtechsolutions.com
410-322-4185
Med Tech Solutions
Gary Jacobs, Marketing Manager
gjacobs@medtechsolutions.com
626-782-6416
