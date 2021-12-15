Community Health Ventures Announces the Addition of Robert Piacine as Vice President of Partner & Business Development
In Bob, CHV gains an expert player in supply chain, but more importantly an individual who believes in the health center mission,”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Health Ventures (CHV), the business development affiliate of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), welcomes Robert “Bob” Piacine as its Vice President of Partner and Business Development. In his capacity, Mr. Piacine will be responsible for strengthening the relationships between CHV and its partners as well as between partners and CHV’s health center clients.
— Danny Hawkins SVP for Community Health Ventures.
Bob Piacine comes to CHV with over 30 years of experience in supply chain. Most recently, Mr. Piacine served as Vice President, Enterprise Sales at Confirm BioSciences, a division of Clinical Reference Laboratory. Prior to that role, Bob spent nine years with McKesson Medical where he was the national account team lead for community health and worked almost exclusively with federally qualified health centers.
“In Bob, CHV gains an expert player in supply chain, but more importantly an individual who believes in the health center mission,” said Danny Hawkins Senior Vice President for Community Health Ventures. “I’m sure Bob didn’t plan it this way, but in the 10 plus years I’ve known Bob I’ve seen his affection for the organizations, the staff and the communities served by health centers grow. His interest in joining the CHV team is simply, to me, the next station in his career progression.”
“I cannot put into words how excited I am to join the CHV team. I am looking forward to helping FQHCs continue to provide quality, affordable care." said Mr. Piacine.
About CHV
Community Health Ventures (CHV) is the business development affiliate of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). Founded in 2000, CHV was created under the direction of health center leadership and tasked with creating workable solutions to the tremendous economic pressures facing today’s health centers. By negotiating group purchasing agreements that achieve better pricing, service and contractual terms for the products and services health centers use on a daily basis, CHV helps health centers reduce costs and remain competitive. For more information visit:
www.communityhealthventures.com
