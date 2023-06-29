Thursday, June 29

Opinion: Inslee can cement climate legacy by making room for community solar

As far as state governors go, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is a clean energy and climate champion beyond compare. Under his decade of leadership, the Evergreen State has enacted policies mandating the rapid decarbonization of Washington’s high-emitting electric power, transportation and buildings sectors and established one of the country’s first state-level emissions trading systems. He has even led on energy justice, an issue where so many policymakers come up short. While he intends to maintain Washington’s position at the leading edge of climate policy, he must address neglected opportunities and do right by Washington’s most vulnerable residents to leave office with a flawless climate record. One of the key opportunities available is to use his remaining time to embrace locally sited, subscription-based community solar projects. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (AP Systems)

As road deaths rise, WA officials say traffic enforcement, driver education need work

Washington officials say they want more enforcement of traffic laws and better training for drivers as they seek solutions to reduce fatalities on the state’s increasingly deadly roads. At a meeting with top transportation officials Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee called for more use of traffic safety cameras across Washington. Earlier this year, lawmakers approved the use of speed cameras in highway work zones. “I’m glad we’ve taken the first step in construction zones, but we can’t allow this carnage to continue when we have a technology that works,” he said. According to a state analysis, traffic deaths increased 39 percent between 2019 and 2022. Preliminary data shows 750 traffic deaths last year alone, with impaired driving and speeding as key contributors. Continue reading at KUOW. (KUOW Photo)

Supreme Court guts affirmative action, effectively ending race-conscious admissions

The U.S. Supreme Court has found that Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s admissions policy violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. The decision reverses decades of precedent upheld over the years by narrow court majorities that included Republican-appointed justices. It could end the ability of colleges and universities — public and private — to do what most say they still need to do: consider race as one of many factors in deciding which of the qualified applicants is to be admitted. In furious dissents, the court’s liberals pilloried the majority’s reasoning and its view of racial reality in the United States. “The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote. Continue reading at NPR. (Alex Wong)

Associated Press

Washington’s long-term care payroll tax starts July 1, as other states explore similar programs

Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it

Aberdeen Daily World

Nonprofit expands foster youth services

Animal shelter partners with prison for dog training program

Axios

What to know about student loan payments resuming

Bellingham Herald

Many WA residents still don’t have internet access. How much will $1 billion help?

Whatcom County’s unemployment rate in May is down from previous month and year

Columbian

Homelessness on the rise in Clark County, especially among newly homeless

Evergreen Public Schools’ deputy superintendent tapped to lead Oregon Department of Education

Editorial: No easy answers for Snake River dams, salmon

Everett Herald

Lynnwood police using new GPS tracking dart to pursue fleeing vehicles

Amid massive changes, Port of Everett to host open house

Apparent new orca calf spotted in endangered pod near British Columbia

Comment: High court protects speech at cost of women’s silence

The Inlander

Spokane home values just officially skyrocketed, and not everyone is happy about it

A lawyer in a local wrongful termination lawsuit says the state’s argument could render Washington’s Constitution ‘toothless’

News Tribune

Opinion: To respond to gun violence, young people need more than ‘run, hide, and fight’

Olympian

Gov. Inslee to attend ceremony for new Lacey homeless shelter, housing group says

Average 2022 annual wage in Washington grew 2% to $84,167

Puget Sound Business Journal

Council members pledge fast action on mayor’s Downtown Activation Plan

Costco is cracking down on using someone else’s membership

Seattle Medium

Seattle Fire Department Investigation: Knot Not Noose



Seattle Times

Gov. Inslee: Install speed-enforcement cameras on WA highways (Fey)

Northwest ICE detention center to remain open after WA law deemed unenforceable (Ortiz-Self)

WA hospitals no longer required to report all substance-exposed infants

Spokesman Review

Regional approach to Spokane-area homelessness takes shape

Weathercatch: Exactly two years ago, Spokane baked at its hottest recorded temperature ever. Here’s how the dry ground made it even worse

White House touts ‘Bidenomics’ after announcing $1.4 billion for broadband in Washington, $703 million in Idaho

Opinion: One Year After the Dobbs Decision

Tri-City Herald

Franklin County’s entire civil service commission just quit. What happens now?

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

College Place Public Schools prepares for major population growth

Washington Post

WA State Standard

Wage growth in WA slows, but average remains over $80k

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Council not in favor of cutting funding for future community fireworks shows

More help called in on Roza Creek fire in Yakima Canyon

KING 5 TV (NBC)

New Washington state laws go into effect in July. Here’s what you should know (Morgan)

Washington apple growers celebrate India’s lifted tariff on agriculture

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell prepares for renewed push on drug possession law

3 years post-CHOP: Seattle’s East Precinct reflects on policing controversy

Seattle City Council committee could vote on affordable housing legislation Wednesday

Washington State Ferries warns of potential last-minute schedule changes ahead of 4th of July weekend

KNKX Public Radio

WA minimum-security prison to close, DOC refocusing resources as part of system reform

Washington’s new drug law was ‘designed to fill our treatment centers.’ Experts say it won’t

KUOW Public Radio

Cash is still king in unincorporated King County

7 graphics on kids and guns in the Seattle area

Melter to treat radioactive waste switches on for the second time at Hanford

Will some Northwest wolves call Colorado home?

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane Regional Collaborative makes recommendations to reduce homelessness locally

NW Public Radio

Rising gas prices in WA fuel debate over who pays to combat climate change

Congress members dive into Northwest dams debate

Crosscut

WA Cares Act paycheck tax for long-term care takes effect July 1

Washington Department of Corrections to close one of 12 prisons

Seattle parents move to reduce school fundraising inequity

MyNorthwest

Capital gains tax brings in $330M more than expected for state budget

Washington abortion numbers: Patients traveling from Idaho surge

Dep. of Ecology plans cleanup at Seattle’s Gas Works Park

Body of whale washes up in Ocean Shores raising concerns for overall health of the ocean

Nationwide flight fiasco leads to long lines at Sea-Tac Airport