PD36R PRO Now Available in Color – Fenix’s Popular Rechargeable Flashlight Gives More Shade Options

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix, a leading provider of high-quality flashlights, announces the availability of the Fenix PD36R PRO in four additional colors. Building upon the success of the best-selling PD36R flashlight, the PD36R PRO now comes in red camo, magma, urban gray, and dragon’s breath, in addition to the original black color. With a variety of patterns to choose from, users can select a style that suits their personal preferences.

Built to meet the demands of outdoor adventures, professional use, unexpected situations, and everyday illumination needs, PD36R PRO rechargeable flashlights provide reliable, versatile lighting solutions in a stylish build.

The PD36R PRO retains the features that made the PD36R popular while introducing a higher maximum output for those needing brighter illumination. With a maximum 2800-lumen turbo mode, this flashlight also has an impressive beam distance of 1247 ft (380 m).

Fenix’s new range of PD36R PRO color options is only available at Fenix Lighting. With this exclusive offering, Fenix ensures customers have direct access to the PD36R PRO’s latest colorful variations.

Fenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix Lighting is one of the most reputable flashlight companies in the industry and is dedicated to providing customers with the best light sources. Our high-performing LED flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and more give customers a wide range of lighting devices to choose from for any situation. See our other rechargeable flashlights that help you do more. With regular improvements to existing lights, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.