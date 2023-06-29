PhyNet Dermatology Announces Affiliation with Facile, Dermatology Boutique
New Partnership expands footprint in Southern CaliforniaFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC today announced its recent affiliation with Facile, a Los Angeles-based dermatology and skincare boutique. Co-founded in 2015 by Danielle Nadick Levy, CEO, and Dr. Nancy Samolitis, Medical Director and Board-Certified Dermatologist, the Facile brand was created to help patients navigate the complicated cosmetic and skincare world. By simplifying the process, Facile helps patients find treatments and products that work best for their individual beauty needs.
The flagship location on Melrose Place in West Hollywood is the go-to spot for people looking for high-end, personalized cosmetic services made simple. With a sophisticated and stylish space, it has become an exclusive skincare destination and has been featured in a number of national beauty publications. Together, PhyNet and Facile plan to expand the Facile brand throughout Southern CA and into additional markets.
“Facile is a special place, and we are pleased to affiliate with them," said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “Danielle and Dr. Samolitis have mastered providing best-in-class care to their patients, and they have elevated the experience for aesthetics. We are delighted they will be part of the PhyNet team.”
With this new partnership, Facile will benefit from the operational expertise and business support services provided by PhyNet. This additional support will allow the team at Facile to focus on delivering a world-class experience for their patients as well as expanding their brand.
"Having a dermatologist-led aesthetic practice provides not only improved results but also increases patient safety when providing comprehensive care for a variety of skin concerns," said Dr. Nancy Samolitis. "When patients come through our doors, our number one goal is to provide an individualized experience to help them achieve their desired results. This partnership with PhyNet Dermatology will allow us to continue to deliver on that commitment to our patients."
The affiliation with Facile expands the PhyNet network of managed practices to 17 locations in California and over 115 in the United States with more than 280 network providers. For more information about Facile, please visit facileskin.com.
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 280 network providers at over 115 locations in 17 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.
Nichole Volk
PhyNet Dermatology
+1 615-224-7755
