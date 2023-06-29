Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Announces 9th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser Concert
Faith-based medical and dental clinic to host event at University of West Georgia on Sept. 7
We are so excited to host the Sound of Medicine at the University of West Georgia this year. We believe it will make it easier for the community to attend.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is proud to announce its 9th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser will return on September 7, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. This fun filled evening features physicians (and their family members) that perform quality medicine during the day and perform incredible music after hours.
— Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks
Created by Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy inspiring performances while raising much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing health and dental care to uninsured citizens of West Georgia.
“We are so excited to host the Sound of Medicine at the University of West Georgia this year. We believe it will make it easier for the community to attend. We continue to be blessed by the support we receive for our health and dental services ministry each year, and we want this year’s fundraiser to be our best to demonstrate our appreciation,” said Eubanks. “The financial support we receive ensures that the Rapha Clinic can continue providing necessary medical and dental care for our neighbors who do not have health insurance.”
The event will include a catered meal, a silent auction and performances from a variety of local acts and guests can come at any point in the evening and enjoy this unique event. Featured Performers include but are not limited to:
- Carroll County Wind Ensemble (featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin)
- Bishop Sam Sauls (Rapha Board Member)
- McPherson Street (featuring Dr. Amy Eubanks)
- Dakota Dodge Band (featuring Dr. Howard Seeman)
Donations may be made in any amount at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/8th-annual-sound-of-medicine. Event sponsorships are also available ranging for the event from $150 to $5,000 and include a variety of benefits. To make a donation or for more information on the fundraiser, please call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org. In addition, the organization offers a year-long sponsorship program celebrating sponsors during all annual fundraising events.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
