Modius Announces Distribution Agreement with TD SYNNEX to Offer OpenData® Data Center Infrastructure Management Software
EINPresswire.com/ -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT (Information Technology) ecosystem. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to deliver Modius' innovative DCIM products to customers across the globe.
Modius' DCIM solution, OpenData® is designed to help organizations optimize their data center operations, enhance energy efficiency, and streamline capacity planning. Using real-time monitoring and analytics capabilities, Modius empowers data center operators with actionable insights to improve performance, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. The agreement between TD SYNNEX and Modius aims to meet the increasing demand for advanced DCIM solutions in today's rapidly evolving data center landscape.
"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With Modius added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."
"We are delighted to work with TD SYNNEX to expand the reach of our DCIM solutions and provide customers with the tools they need to transform their data center operations," said Craig Compiano, President at Modius. "TD SYNNEX's global presence and strong distribution capabilities align perfectly with our mission to enable organizations to drive efficiency, improve sustainability, and optimize performance in their data centers."
For more information about Modius' DCIM products, please visit https://modius.com/
About Modius
Modius is a leading Data Center Infrastructure Management software provider for data centers, telecom facilities, smart buildings, and other industrial IoT (Internet of Things) environments. Founded in 2004 with headquarters in San Francisco, Modius helps customers simplify the operations of increasingly diverse and complex IT data facilities while at the same time improving performance and operational efficiencies.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
