Shaftsbury Barracks / Enabling Consumption of Alcohol to a Minor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003088
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Krzeminski, Trooper Criss, Sgt. Sokolowski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 – 04:48 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rod and Gun Club Road, Shaftsbury VT.
VIOLATION:
- Enabling Consumption of Alcohol to a Minor
ACCUSED: Robin R. Haynes-Gardner
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 29th, 2023, at 04:48 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a juvenile problem and the received the report of a female enabling consumption of alcohol to minors. Investigation revealed Robin Haynes-Gardner (61) had enabled consumption of alcohol to several minors. Robin R. Haynes-Gardner (61) of Shaftsbury, VT was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 28th, 2023, at 08:15 hours for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2023 at 08:15 hours.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.