Shaftsbury Barracks / Enabling Consumption of Alcohol to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003088

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Krzeminski, Trooper Criss, Sgt. Sokolowski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 – 04:48 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rod and Gun Club Road, Shaftsbury VT.

VIOLATION:

Enabling Consumption of Alcohol to a Minor

ACCUSED: Robin R. Haynes-Gardner

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 29th, 2023, at 04:48 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a juvenile problem and the received the report of a female enabling consumption of alcohol to minors. Investigation revealed Robin Haynes-Gardner (61) had enabled consumption of alcohol to several minors. Robin R. Haynes-Gardner (61) of Shaftsbury, VT was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 28th, 2023, at 08:15 hours for the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2023 at 08:15 hours.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.