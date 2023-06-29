The 2022/2023 Graduation Ceremony of MPU Seniors Academy Was Successfully Held

MACAU, June 29 - The 2022/2023 graduation ceremony of MPU Seniors Academy (ACS) was successfully held on 16 June 2023. A total of 109 elderly students graduated. The graduation ceremony was officiated by Director of Social Welfare Bureau Dr. Hon Wai, Secretary-General of MPU Ms. Lei Vai Fong, General Secretary of Caritas Macau Mr. Paul Pun, as well as Acting Dean of Seniors Academy of MPU Ms. Tang Io Ha.

Ms. Tang Io Ha first expressed warm congratulations to the graduates. In her speech, she mentioned that ACS has continued to cooperate with the SAR government and optimized its educational activities. With the commencement of enrolments in the new academic year, the number of students enrolled at ACS in the 2023/2024 academic year including the academic year courses and the short-term courses is expected to reach 1,000, which has greatly enhanced the opportunities for the elderly to participate in educational activities. At the same time, it is hoped that through learning at ACS, the elderly can benefit from personal knowledge and skills, interpersonal communication and social participation, as well as to encourage them to continue learning. ACS will keep running schools effectively and contribute to the construction of “Macao – A Happy and Healthy Home”.

Student service certificates as well as outstanding teacher awards were presented at the ceremony. In addition, the 2023/2024 admission of ACS will soon start. Macao residents aged 55 or above who are interested in learning at ACS can register on 28 June to 3 July, 2023. Please visit ACS’s website https://acs.mpu.edu.mo/ for further details.