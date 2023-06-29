Selected in the top eight of the Times Higher Education Asia Awards, MPU’s innovation in both teaching and research of the arts has been recognised internationally

MACAU, June 29 - The Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023, attracting over 500 entries from universities across Asia, took place at the THE Asia Universities Summit in Hong Kong on 21 June 2023. Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) was one of the eight finalists for the Award of “Excellence and Innovation in the Arts”. Its innovation in research and teaching of the arts has been recognised internationally.

The project “Sensory Ethnography in Arts Programme: A Journey of Experimenters in Promoting Cultural and Creative Arts through Media Technology” was created by the MPU team from the Faculty of Arts and Design. They have promoted mainstream Chinese culture and the unique, innovative and multicultural arts education in Macao through the integration of sensory ethnography into arts education which serves as an interdisciplinary learning platform. Through lectures, experimental practices and exhibitions, the learning platform has successfully transformed art experiences and media technologies into 13 experimental projects that have promoted Macao’s uniqueness through the diversity and creativity of its culture. The experimental projects have been well received by participants among secondary schools, industry and the local community, and it is expected that this learning approach will lead to a sustainable development of the arts and culture.

The THE Asia Award, which recognises excellence in higher education, was established in 2005. Widely known as the “Oscars of Higher Education”, it was introduced to Asia for the first time in 2019. MPU was one of the eight finalists for the Award of “Excellence and Innovation in the Arts”, alongside The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Singapore Management University and others. The Award recognises universities’ pioneering work in the promotion of the arts; evaluations are based on the innovation and related attempts to build a reputation in the arts, leadership in the field, areas of excellence or innovation, as well as achievements in terms of collaborative or interdisciplinary elements.

The Faculty of Arts and Design from MPU has always valued interdisciplinary innovation and over the years has nurtured many outstanding talents in the field. MPU is committed to the development and introduction of innovative teaching methods in the field and has contributed to the development of these by promoting and disseminating new forms of art through distinct events, exhibitions and cultural activities in the local community.