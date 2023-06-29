July will be the Deadline for Fashion Illustration Contest of CPTTM

MACAU, June 29 - The deadline of “The 14th Macao Fashion Illustration Contest" is extended to July 20, in order to provide enough time for interested parties to create and submit their entries. Fashion illustration enthusiasts are welcome to participate.

The contest theme is "Times in Macao‧The Macanese Charms". In addition to the student and open categories for Macao residents, an open category has been added for people from Portuguese-speaking countries to promote the role of Macao as a platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Through this platform, people from these countries can interact with fashion art lovers and know Macao better. The Judging Panel will consist of fashion designers and artists. There will be one champion, one first and one second runner-up in each of the three categories, as well as one Internet popularity award for each category and six merit awards. Winners will receive trophies, certificates and prizes.

The number of entries and their expressions are unrestricted. Interested parties may register for the contest online. Entries should be submitted in person or by mail (subject to the date of postmark) to The House of Apparel Technology of CPTTM (Rua dos Pescadores, Edf. Industrial Ocean, Fase II, 10˚ andar, Macao) before 9:00 p.m. on July 20.

For more details and register, please visit the Center's website at www.cpttm.org.mo or contact Ms. Kylie Chan or Ms. Jovi Tai via tel. 88980701.