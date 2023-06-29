Ohio bank commits to giving back
Pictured from left to right: Marion Matters team members, Natalie Longmeier, Corey McDuffie and Michelle Ryman-Lillie.
The Union Bank Co. donates money and knowledge to local nonprofits
Locally, we have a representative from the bank team who comes in and speaks to our participants about opening a banking account.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Union Bank Company, an Ohio-based business, strives to deepen its connection with local communities via its work with Ohio nonprofits. Employees of The Union Bank Co. donate their time and money to their ever-expanding list of nonprofits. In June, the bank. gave back to three nonprofits throughout the state. These nonprofits were Marion Matters, Lima’s Samaritan House, and Habitat for Humanity of Woodford County Ohio.
— Natalie Longmeier, the executive director at Marion Matters
Marion Matters’ mission is to enrich the skills of those in poverty by providing them with the tools to unlock their potential and future success. They focus on the education, employment and financial positions of people in need to help build their social capital. The Union Bank Co.’s longtime partnership with Marion Matters stems from more than just fiscal donations, they also provide a wealth of financial knowledge that they share with the program participants.
“We are super thankful for our relationship with The Union Bank Company,” said Natalie Longmeier, the executive director at Marion Matters. “Locally, we have a representative from the bank team who comes in and speaks to our participants about opening a banking account. This has been such a huge asset to what we do and helps folks further their financial position," she continued.
During the month of June, The Union Bank Co. contributed $2000 to Marion Matters in support of their community enrichment programs. This is a donation that will keep on giving, as Marion Matters helps to create self-sufficient, active members of the community. The Union Bank Co. hopes to continue to provide knowledge and resources to the members of the Marion Matters programs as well as continue their financial support of them for years to come.
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County unites people in service to build a better future for the communities they support. The Union Bank Co. employees give back to various Habitat locations each month, and their charity ranges from in-person volunteer work to contributing to each cause’s fundraising pages. This month, the bank donated $500 to Woodford County. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit to which the bank team consistently returns because of their unrelenting determination to make the world a better place to live for everyone.
This month The Union Bank Co. also donated $1000 to Lima’s Samaritan House. Lima’s Samaritan House focuses on serving homeless women and their children by providing a shelter program that helps the women become self-sufficient. From meals, a safe place to stay, laundry, and supportive programs that help the women of Lima to get whatever help and guidance they may need. 50% of necessary funding for the shelter comes strictly from donations and it brings The Union Bank Co. great joy to know that their donation will play a small role in impacting the work that Lima’s Samaritan House does every day.
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com. Member FDIC.
