Sylvester.ai and CAPdouleur Partner For AI-Powered Pet Pain Detection and Management
Sylvester.ai teams up with CAPdouleur to revolutionize pet pain management using visual AI tech, aiming to enhance animal health and empower pet parents.
We are thrilled to support CAPdouleur in advancing pet care and empowering parents. This is a dramatic first for the pet health market, and we are proud to partner with CAPdouleur in this effort.””CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvester.ai today announced a long-term partnership with France-based CAPdouleur, under which Sylvester.ai will deliver vital visual pain recognition technology to enhance CAPdouleur's pet health app, which aids pet parents in identifying, measuring, and managing their pet’s acute and chronic pain.
— Susan Groeneveld, Founder, and CEO of Sylvester.ai
Driven by real-time animal health data, robust veterinary insights, digitally-powered assessment grids, and now visual artificial intelligence, the CAPdouleur app provides pet parents and veterinarians with an unparalleled capability to quickly detect pet pain and take immediate action. Precise, accurate data allows for a tailored approach to pet care, reducing the number of animals lacking proper veterinary services and providing the insights needed for caregivers to optimize their pet's well-being.
“We are thrilled to support CAPdouleur in advancing pet care and empowering parents,” said Susan Groeneveld, CEO at Sylvester.ai. “CAPdouleur is singularly focused on pet pain and its management through the power of science and technology. Similarly, Sylvester.ai’s Tably application demonstrates that veterinary success, parent empowerment, and elevating the pet’s voice in care go hand-in-hand. This is a dramatic first for the pet health market, and we are proud to partner with CAPdouleur in this effort.”
Sylvester.ai designs advanced healthcare solutions for the global pet tech community, fueled by visual artificial intelligence, aimed at improving animal health outcomes across species.
CAPdouleur is a passionate team of experienced veterinarians, specialized veterinary assistants, and domain experts, each contributing their unique skills and perspectives to revolutionize the field of animal pain management.
“Partnering with Sylvester.ai allows us to dramatically accelerate progress toward addressing a notable gap that we see in veterinary medicine by offering bespoke solutions for alleviating animal pain," said Arnaud Darnis, DVM and Director of Operations at CAPdouleur. "Technology and innovation play critical roles in satisfying this need as well as ensuring the long-term wellbeing of our pets. Sylvester.ai is a key strategic partner in helping us unlock the power of visual AI in pet health management."
This partnership will also provide additional context to train Sylvester.ai’s additional visual artificial intelligence models.
According to Groeneveld, the partnership with CAPdouleur aligns with Sylvester.ai's mission and core competencies.
“We strive to lead the global market for in-time insights that help accurately assess pet wellness, giving every animal a voice in their well being,” Groeneveld said. "CAPdouleur is the perfect partner in this effort."
Sylvester.ai and CAPdouleur share a common mission of propelling pet healthcare forward with innovative technologies. Through their collaborative efforts, they aim to spearhead transformative shifts in the industry and equip pet parents with the necessary insights to make well-informed choices for their beloved pets' health and welfare.
About Sylvester.ai
Sylvester.ai creates predictive healthcare products powered by artificial intelligence to improve animal health outcomes across species because they believe animals can live healthier, longer lives when humans can be more proactive in their care. The global pet tech community uses Sylvester.ai visualisation technology to immediately and over time assess pet health, giving every animal a voice in their well-being. Because animals can’t talk, but they can communicate - Sylvester.ai gives them a voice for their immediate and long-term needs.
About CAPdouleur
CAPdouleur was founded in France in 2016 by Thierry Poitte, DMV, CES in traumatology and osteo-articular surgery, passionate about animal welfare and aware of the need to improve pain management in animals. Its vision - shared by co-founders, Luca Zilberstein, DMV PHD, and Charly Pignon, DMV - was to fill a void in the field of veterinary medicine by providing effective and tailored solutions for animal pain relief.
Strongly aware of animal pain, the three founders have brought together a passionate team of veterinarians, specialized veterinary assistants and experts in their respective fields, to develop innovative approaches and rigorous scientific methodologies.
Since its inception, CAPdouleur has experienced sustained growth thanks to its spirit of innovation and an ethical approach and commitment to the care and management of animal pain. Over the years, the team of experts has continued to develop increasingly precise assessment methods, in particular through its CAPdouleur App and its digital assessment grids for acute and chronic pain in pets.
