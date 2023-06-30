Athlete Advantage Announces NIL Deal Between Deone Walker and White, Greer, and Maggard
LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports management company Athlete Advantage is announcing a newly formed Name, Image, and Likeness (N.I.L.) partnership agreement between White, Greer, and Maggard Orthodontics and University of Kentucky star Defensive Lineman, Deone Walker.
The agreement will consist of a multimedia advertising campaign that will be focused on empowering youth and young adults to look past the lies about unrealistic expectations and having to live up to the labels that society so often places upon them. Through the messaging of “Don’t Believe the Lies”, the “WGMVP” campaign will be working with three (3) University of Kentucky athletes to illustrate what a true MVP is. White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics aims to show that an individual’s true value has nothing to do with athletic accomplishments or what society and social media attempt to portray.
After meeting Deone Walker, Dr. Greg White of White, Greer, and Maggard knew that this was
going to be a great partnership. “Upon meeting Deone, I saw this mammoth man of steel, but
within moments, realized he had the gentlest soul. He believes in servant leadership and in the
messaging of White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics’ campaign to lift those up who need hope
and inspiration. At the heart of this campaign is messaging to show children and young adults
that their worth is in their character and placing a role model like Deone in front of them that can
amplify that message to have belief in themselves and others is a perfect fit.”
Deone Walker, the Sophomore starting Defensive Tackle for the University of Kentucky football
team, proved to be a force to be reckoned with last season. Walker anchored the interior
defensive line by starting every game as a true freshman and amassed forty (40) tackles while
exhibiting an array of next-level skills with his incredible size, speed, strength, and agility.
Moreover, Walker was determined to stay at the University of Kentucky foregoing other options
in order to establish roots in the Lexington, Kentucky community and make the most of his time
in college. Walker expressed excitement about partnering with White, Greer, and Maggard and
looks forward to more N.I.L. opportunities in the future. “I first want to thank all of those
involved in putting this N.I.L. Agreement together. I am excited about the partnership between
White, Greer, Maggard, and myself and look forward to all the good that will come from this
campaign. I am also hopeful that this will lead to more N.I.L. opportunities for me in the future.”
Athlete Advantage General Counsel Ryan Maxwell believes that this agreement epitomizes
what N.I.L. partnerships should be. “We have viewed N.I.L. as an avenue to not only support
athletes monetarily, but more importantly it is a way for athletes to realize their full potential as
individuals and that their value extends far beyond what they can do on the playing field.
Although Deone is an extremely talented athlete, he is a better human being, and we are
extremely happy that Dr. White and his organization have agreed to walk alongside Deone while
he realizes his full potential.”
