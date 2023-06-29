Application period for 2023 managed dove hunts on Columbia Bottom CA opens July 1-31

Body

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Dove hunting season is just a couple months away, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will accept applications for managed dove hunts on one of its most popular dove hunting areas in the St. Louis regions.

The managed dove hunt application period for Columbia Bottom Conservation Area (CA) in Spanish Lake opens on July 1 and runs through July 31. All registrations for the 2023 season will be performed online at short.mdc.mo.gov/4WS. The web form will not be available until July 1. No paper applications will be accepted.

Only one application per person will be accepted. Successful applicants will receive a daily hunting permit in the mail prior to August 25. Applicants may request weekends only or any day. At least 50 applicants will be selected by random drawing for each of the first 7 days of the dove hunting season. Successful applicants will receive notification by mail.

For the first 7 days of the season, dove hunting will only be permitted from 1 p.m. to sunset daily.

Each hunter may bring one hunting partner with them on the day of the hunt. All hunters will be required to use non-toxic shot when hunting doves at Columbia Bottom.

Hunters with disabilities may call 636-441-4554 to reserve the ADA field after being successfully drawn for the hunt. Reservations are on a first come, first serve basis.

“Any heavy rainfalls in the Midwest may result in floodwaters impacting our planted dove fields. We will notify successful applicants as soon as possible about any important changes or impacts to dove fields,” explained MDC Regional Resource Management Supervisor Gary Calvert.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County, at the Confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.