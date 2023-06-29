Dr. Stephanie Molden Recognized as an Exceptional Women in Medicine and Philadelphia Magazine’s Top Doctors for 2023
Dr. Stephanie Molden was Recognized with the Exceptional Women in Medicine Award from Castle Connolly and Philadelphia Magazine’s Top Doctors for 2023.
It is an honor to be recognized for what I consider a privilege of being able to help other women each and every day.”NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Female Pelvic Health Center proudly announces that Dr. Stephanie Molden has been recognized with the Exceptional Women in Medicine Award from Castle Connolly and Philadelphia Magazine’s Top Doctors for 2023. Dr. Molden has been nominated 9 times for the Top Doctors award and 3 times for the Exceptional Women in Medicine honor.
— Dr. Stephanie Molden
Castle Connelly's Exceptional Women in Medicine award is given to female physicians who have demonstrated excellence in their field and have been recognized by their peers as being among the best. The list for Exceptional Women in Medicine is chosen through a rigorous selection process which includes peer nomination and research and evaluation from the Castle Connolly team. As part of the qualifications, doctors must also have contributed to healthcare through training at top institutions, volunteer work, contributing to research and academics, being a part of innovations in their field of specialty, and having awards and honors.
Castle Connolly has over 30 years of experience researching and selecting Top Doctors and is a credible and trusted source.
“It is an honor to be recognized for what I consider a privilege of being able to help other women each and every day.”, Dr. Stephanie Molden.
Dr. Molden is a highly respected urogynecologist who specializes in female pelvic health. Her dedication to her patients and commitment to providing the highest quality care has earned her these prestigious awards. She has performed over 2000 minimally invasive procedures, including the first Urogynecologic surgeries using the daVinci robotic surgical system at both St Luke’s and St. Mary Medical Centers. She is one of a small number of doctors in the region to complete a three-year fellowship in Urogynecology, and one of the first in the entire country to be Board Certified. For Female Genital Cosmetic Surgery, she trained under Dr. David Matlock, “cosmetic surgeon to the stars,” in Beverly Hills. A lecturer noted researcher, and leading educator on Urogynecologic procedures, Dr. Molden is a proctor to an international list of surgeons, has appeared on national television to speak on Female Pelvic Health issues, presented at numerous national and international symposiums, and published in leading medical journals.
She and her staff focus on treating the “whole woman” in a comfortable & discrete atmosphere and treat patients for the full range of issues including various types of Prolapse, Overactive Bladder, and leaking from coughing, sneezing, or exercising.
Dr. Molden also treats Sexual Dysfunction and Intimate Wellness issues, such as Hormone Imbalance, Low Libido, and Trouble with Orgasm, and performs Vaginal Rejuvenation and Female Genital Cosmetic procedures like Labiaplasty, Perineoplasty, and Vaginoplasty.
Dr. Molden's recognition with the Exceptional Women in Medicine honor and Philadelphia Magazines Top Doctors for 2023 is a testament to her dedication and hard work, and the Female Pelvic Health Center congratulates her on these well-deserved honors.
For more information about Dr. Stephanie Molden and the Female Pelvic Health Center, please visit https://www.fphcenter.com/
Dr. Stephanie Molden
Female Pelvic Health Center & MedSpa
+1 215-504-8900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram