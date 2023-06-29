AltExchange Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Ensuring Commitment to Best-in-Class Security and Privacy Protection
AltExchange completes SOC 2 Type II Unqualified Opinion Attestation for highest-level security and protection of alternative investment data for clients.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AltExchange, a fintech company automating alternative investment management and reporting, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that AltExchange provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data.
AltExchange is proudly committed to best-in-class principles of security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy for all clients including RIAs, asset managers, and investors of private market investments.
“At AltExchange, we recognize that our clients trust us with their most valuable assets—financial and personal data. Our attainment of SOC 2 Type II compliance signifies our dedication to maintaining the highest level of security and confidentiality," said Zak Boca, CEO of AltExchange. "This achievement not only instills confidence in our existing clients but also provides reassurance to potential investors and advisors seeking a reliable and secure alternative investment management partner.”
According to Kareem Hamady, COO of AltExchange, "Ensuring SOC 2 Type II compliance is not just a matter of regulatory compliance for us, it's a commitment to the trust our clients place in us to protect their valuable data. We understand the importance of our clients' data and are fully dedicated to maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy for their peace of mind."
AltExchange remains committed to continuous improvement and investing in cutting-edge technologies and practices to stay at the forefront of data protection and privacy for the alternative investment industry. By adhering to industry best practices and complying with stringent regulatory requirements, we aim to deliver exceptional service to our clients while maintaining the utmost integrity and trust.
For more information about AltExchange’s comprehensive alternative investment management services, please visit our website or contact hello@altexchange.com.
AltExchange was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out at info@prescientassurance.com.
Jennifer Reardon
AltExchange
jennifer@altexchange.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn