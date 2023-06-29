EdgeNectar and Valuable Real Estate Development Partner in 5G In-Building Solution To Enhance Property Values

5G in-building solutions

Pioneering the Future of Connectivity: Silicon Valley Leaders Propel Real Estate into the 5G Era, Enhancing Property Values and User Experience

EdgeNectar's 5G in-building technology solution enhances real estate developers' property values, providing tenants with advanced wireless 5G broadband connectivity & AI-based value-added services.” — Ken Zhang, CEO, EdgeNectar

SAN JOSE, CA, U.S., June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EdgeNectar Inc., a 5G technology solution provider, and Valuable Real Estate Development Inc., an innovative real estate development firm, announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to provide 5G in-building solutions for Valuable Real Estate Development's properties. The strategic partnership will enable Valuable Real Estate Development to enhance its properties with the latest 5G in-building solutions, including wireless broadband connectivity, data analytics, and managed operations. EdgeNectar will provide Valuable Real Estate Development with expertise and technology solutions to design, develop, and deploy the 5G in-building solutions in a total of five of its properties located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Buildings market size is expected to grow from USD $72.6 billion in 2021 to USD $121.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Major drivers for Smart buildings include the rising adoption of IoT-enabled building management systems and increased demand for energy-efficient systems and improved connectivity. An Ericsson report estimates that by 2024, 5G subscriptions will reach 1.9 billion, 35% of traffic will be carried by 5G networks and up to 65% of the global population could be covered by the technology. By the end of 2028, five billion 5G subscriptions are forecast globally, accounting for 55% of all subscriptions.

"We’re excited to partner with Valuable Real Estate Development to provide cutting-edge, 5G in-building solutions for their properties. EdgeNectar’s edge compute platform has a patented, proprietary AI solution. We enable many applications like IoT devices, AI-driven HVAC, energy-efficient solutions, and smart security systems," said Ken Zhang, CEO of EdgeNectar.

"This strategic partnership showcases the strength of EdgeNectar’s 5G in-building technology solutions, which are ideal for real estate developers. We’re confident that our expertise will help Valuable Real Estate Development enhance its property’s value and provide their customers with the latest in wireless 5G broadband connectivity and value-added services."

Carl Wang, CEO of Valuable Real Estate Development said, "We are pleased to partner with EdgeNectar to provide 5G in-building solutions for our properties. With the increase in remote work trends, high-speed internet has become a necessity. Buildings with 5G can offer the kind of fast, reliable connectivity that remote workers need and seek out wil be a strong selling point. EdgeNectar’s expertise in developing cutting-edge, 5G technology solutions will enable us to enhance our property values, provide our customers with gigabit broadband, and automated, state-of-the-art property service and operations."

The strategic partnership will enable Valuable Real Estate Development to enhance its properties with the latest 5G in-building solutions, including wireless broadband connectivity and ToT Portal connection confirmation managed operations. The project includes the scope of services, timeline, deliverables. Deployment of the 5G solution will begin in Q3, with the estimated completion for the first property building, located in San Carlos ( San Mateo County), in Q4, 2023.

With the commercial contract signed, the strategic partnership between EdgeNectar and Valuable Real Estate Development is effective immediately. The parties will work together to develop 5G in-building solutions for Valuable Real Estate Development's properties.

About EdgeNectar Inc.

EdgeNectar is a 5G technology solution provider that enables businesses to achieve their goals faster and more efficiently. EdgeNectar’s leading-edge, proprietary software and technology solutions help companies automate 5G service and operations, enhance the customer experience, and provide real-time data insights and analytics. Founded in 2019, EdgeNectar Inc. is based in San Jose, California, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

About Valuable Real Estate Development Inc.

Based in Santa Clara, California, Valuable Real Estate Development is an innovative, real estate development firm that provides commercial and residential properties to customers. With operations in California, Valuable Real Estate Development offers various services, including real estate development, property management, and investment.