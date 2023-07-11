FE Masterworks™ Brings Iconic Star Trek Ships Home
The FE Masterworks™ program is dedicated to preserving the art of building filming models.”CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Entertainment, the leading producer of licensed motion picture and television prop replicas, announced today that it will be unveiling a major new product line, called FE Masterworks™, on July 19 at its booth (#2743) at San Diego Comic Con, launching with three Star Trek ship models.
FE Masterworks™ is a line of studio-quality spaceships, vehicles and props, featuring screen accurate lights, sounds and detailing.
Each fully-licensed FE Masterworks™ product is hand-built in the U.S. by veteran modelmakers with extensive experience building models for major motion pictures as well as leading theme park companies. Each is constructed using authentic film production techniques and materials to render a final product that is suitable for actual film use.
Headlining the FE Masterworks™ debut at Comic-Con are three iconic Star Trek starships created under license from Paramount Consumer Products:
• The U.S.S. Enterprise, as seen in Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan;
• The U.S.S. Enterprise-D, featured throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation; and
• The U.S.S. Excelsior, as seen in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.
A fourth Star Trek ship will make its debut later this summer.
"With modern CGI greatly diminishing the use of filming models in new motion pictures, fans of classic science fiction have come to appreciate even more the artisanship of the craftsmen who built the detailed miniatures used in classic iterations of Star Trek and other iconic science fiction films and TV series," said Jordan Schwartz, President & CEO of Factory Entertainment. "The FE Masterworks™ program is dedicated to preserving the art of building filming models, and gives the talented artisans who honed their skills on some of the classic models a chance to again practice their craft, this time for the benefit of the most serious collectors who want to own not just a movie prop replica, but a true work of art."
Factory Entertainment will first begin taking reservations for FE Masterworks™ models at San Diego Comic Con.
TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Star Trek and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, House of The Dragon, The Flash, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.
About Paramount Consumer Products
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.
