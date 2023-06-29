June 29 - Governor Polis and Secretary of State Griswold Announce March 5th, 2024 as Colorado’s Presidential Primary Date
News Release
Denver, June 29, 2023 - Today Governor Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced March 5th, 2024, as the date for Colorado’s presidential primary.
“I am excited that Colorado voters will once again have the opportunity to make their voices heard early in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday – March 5, 2024. Colorado voters are among the most engaged and active in the nation, and I am confident that will continue to be the case during the presidential primary,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “As Colorado’s Secretary of State, I am honored to oversee the most secure and accessible elections in the country and will continue to protect every eligible Colorado citizen’s right to vote.”
“Coloradans are very engaged in our democracy and deserve to have our voices heard in determining the presidential nominees of each party. Our state will benefit from increased awareness around Super Tuesday which we all hope continues Colorado’s record of strong voter turnout across the political spectrum and ensures that candidates speak to issues that are important to Coloradans,” said Governor Polis.
In 2016, Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 107, which restored primary elections in Colorado in presidential election years. The state was previously using the caucus system. Under law, the date for the Presidential Primary is set by the Governor in consultation with the Secretary of State.