Erik Estrada Stars in New Reality TV Series ‘DIVINE RENOVATION’ Releases July 3rd
TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BMG-Global announces the release of a new reality TV Series, DIVINE RENOVATION, hosted by TV legend Erik Estrada, on July 3rd to Digital Purchase and Digital Rental.
DIVINE RENOVATION, A new home improvement show with a spiritual twist, is the first series produced by the new production company, Heartlight Entertainment. Shot entirely in the Wilmington, North Carolina area, Divine Renovation incorporates not-for-profits, houses of worship, businesses, and community members joining together to help individuals and families in need. The debut season of Divine Renovation features stories of strength, courage, enduring love, and resilience. View the TRAILER for a sneak preview of what home renovation adventures will come this upcoming season.
From building a ramp for a former firefighter dealing with a traumatic brain injury to supplying accessible spaces for an elderly couple. From creating a safe place for an autistic child with Down’s Syndrome to clearing an over-run outdoor space for a formerly homeless mother and her teenage son, Divine Renovation Series improves living situations and delivers some surprises!
Erik Estrada, known for his iconic role as “PONCH” on the TV show CHiPs, along with making a guest appearance on the hit Reality-TV series THE MASKED SINGER, signed on quickly for the host position. After shooting the series, he was touched by the experience saying, “Some people say it’s a gift, but I call it a blessing. What we’re doing is something that I’ll always have with me as a memory, a good memory, knowing that I did the right thing.”
BMG-Global appreciated the distinctive nature of this series and inked the distribution deal for its debut Season.
“We felt connected to the concept of Divine Renovation the first time we learned of this important show. Our simple mission at BMG is to inspire through entertainment. This series perfectly merges the uber-popular home renovation genre with encouraging stories highlighting humanity’s best. There is nothing else like this, and we are so proud to be a part of Divine Renovation.”— STEVE BULZONI, Vice President, BMG-Global & EncourageTV
Plans to shoot Season 2 of Divine Renovation are already underway. Erik Estrada has re-signed as host, and the location for the 2023 production will take place in Western Connecticut.
Season One of Divine Renovation can be found on Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes for digital purchase and rental on July 3rd.
BMG-Global is a leading distributor providing entertainment for every screen in the world. Originating in Southern California in the late 1990s, their corporate office is currently located near Phoenix, AZ, with additional offices near New York, Chicago, Charlotte, SC, and Grand Rapids, MI.
Melissa J Anschutz
