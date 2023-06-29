Ecuadorean Pastry Chef, Pia Salazar, Awarded Best Pastry Chef by World's 50 Best
QUITO, ECUADOR, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecuador's culinary brilliance has once again risen to the global stage as Pia Salazar, a renowned pastry chef, has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Pastry Chef by the World's 50 Best organization. This recognition celebrates Salazar's exceptional talent, dedication, and innovative approach to the art of pastry-making, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the culinary world.
The World's 50 Best Awards, known as the culinary Oscars, annually recognize the most outstanding culinary professionals and establishments across the globe. This year, Pia Salazar has emerged victorious, captivating the taste buds and hearts of connoisseurs worldwide with her unique creations and unparalleled expertise.
The chef from Cuenca, Pía Salazar, from the Nuema restaurant, was appointed on June 20, as the Best Pastry Chef in the World in a ceremony that summons the greatest representatives of world gastronomy. The event chaired by Tim Brooke, director of The World's 50 Best, was held in the city of Valencia, Spain, Pía, who in November was already named Best Pastry Chef in Latin America.
Nuema is the first restaurant from Ecuador to enter that classification. In Latin America they were ranked number 24.
Salazar's journey to this coveted title has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of pastry artistry. Born and raised in Ecuador, she drew inspiration from the country's diverse culinary heritage, fusing traditional flavors with modern techniques to create desserts that mesmerize the senses.
Her ingenious use of local ingredients, such as Ecuadorian chocolate, tropical fruits, and aromatic spices, has garnered international acclaim. Salazar's commitment to sustainability and supporting local producers has also played a vital role in her success, showcasing her dedication to creating not only exquisite desserts but also a more conscious and responsible culinary industry.
Salazar's rise to prominence has been marked by her innovative approach to dessert creation, infusing her confections with unexpected textures, flavors, and visual artistry. Her ability to evoke emotions through her sweet masterpieces has captivated the palates of diners and judges alike, cementing her as a true visionary in the world of pastry.
As the Best Pastry Chef, Pia Salazar will continue to be an inspiration to aspiring chefs and enthusiasts, encouraging them to explore the vast possibilities of pastry-making while honoring their cultural roots. Her success shines a spotlight on Ecuador's rich culinary heritage and reinforces the country's position as a global gastronomic destination.
The World’s Best Pastry Chef Award recognizes and rewards talent and excellence in the fields of desserts and pastry. The accolade is voted for by the Academy, formed of 1,080 independent restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets from across the world.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species. And a gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon.
