Encore Artists Mgmt (EAM) Continues to Make Industry Strides
Leslie B. Dunner Conducts The New York Philharmonic and Robert "Alex" Burse Performs Solo Saxophone National Anthem for Major League Baseball (MLB)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EAM Artist (www.encoreartists.org) Leslie Dunner conducts New York Philharmonic performing The March to Liberation - A celebration of rich and diverse Black musical heritages.
Still’s Symphony No. 2, Song of a New Race, celebrates the Black American as, in the composer’s words, “a totally new individual.” Adolphus Hailstork’s oratorio Done Made My Vow, A Ceremony, conceived here for the stage by director Tazewell Thompson, honors the countless Black Americans who have faced “the bench of injustice, and, by doing so, changed a nation.” A World Premiere by Courtney Bryan, with a new libretto by Thompson, celebrates a variety of Black musical heritage.
Leslie Dunner was the first American winner of the Arturo Toscanni International Conducting Competition. The recipient of the Distinguished Young Alumnus award from the University of Cincinnati he has also been honored by the NAACP with the James Weldon Johnson Award.
Dunner became Music Director and Conductor of the South Shore Opera Company of Chicago and has performed as guest conductor with major orchestras around the world including the New York Philharmonic, the Dan Francisco and Seattle Symphony orchestras, the Symphony Orchestra of Madrid (Spain), and the Warsaw Sinfonia (Poland). Dunner makes regular trips to South Africa to perform with that country's major orchestras and had performed with prestigious international dance companies, including the American Ballet Theatre, the Royal Ballet at Covent Garden (London, England), and the Birmingham Royal Ballet (Birmingham, England).
Robert "Alex" Burse
MLB
Solo, Saxophone
June 30, 2023 (8:10 pm ET) EAM multi-instrumentalist artist Robert "Alex" Burse will perform the National Anthem on solo saxophone for MLB (Major League Baseball) game: Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers game on Friday, June 30, 2023 [8:10 PM ET] - at Coors Field in Denver, CO.
The Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers will match up at Coors Field in Denver, CO, going head-to-head. Giving fans great pitching and some of the best players in the world!
A Denver, Colorado resident since 2006, Alex has performed nationally and internationally as a freelance, orchestral and chamber musician, performing with the Colorado Symphony, the Denver & Arvada Centers for the Performing Arts, the Tallahassee Boys’ Choir, David Nehls, Mary Louise Lee, Tony Exum, Jr., Shania Twain, and guest artist for the Solfest Music Festival, the Colorado Black Arts Festival and others.
Robert "Alex" Burse is a featured artist on the “Untold Stories” album, by Christeen Chapman.
