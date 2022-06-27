Submit Release
Atlanta-Based Encore Artists Mgmt. Comprises The World Games Orchestra 2022 in Birmingham AL USA

Felix Farrar CEO and Concertmaster, Encore Artists Mgmt.

Encore Artists Mgmt. Artists Take World Stage As The World Games Orchestra 2022 In Historic Birmingham AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Artists Mgmt. (EAM) provides members to comprise The World Games Orchestra for The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022), taking place in Birmingham AL USA - July 7 - 17, 2022. The World Games Orchestra will perform the opening and closing ceremonies at the Protective Stadium.

Atlanta-based Encore Artists Mgmt. CEO founder, Felix Farrar hand selected members of EAM and other select artists to comprise The World Games Orchestra under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Henry Panion of Birmingham.

TWG 2022 will feature Alabamian Lionel Richie headlining the closing ceremony with the World Games Orchestra.

Farrar said he made his selection of participating artists, " because of their high level of musicianship, their individual seasoned history of working with reknowned global orchestras and my track record of having worked with each and every one of them. I've selected some of the finest classically trained and most accomplished musicians."

This achievement comes to EAM on the heels of EAM artist Clayton Stephenson advancing to the final round of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition 2022.

EAM is proud of CEO and concertmaster Felix Farrar on this monumental contribution to The World Games 2022.

Saahara Glaudé
Encore Artists Management (EAM)
+1 205-396-7567
GPHeadline@gmail.com

