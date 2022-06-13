Encore Artists Only Black American To Advance To Van Cliburn Finals 2022
Encore Artists Clayton Stephenson, 23 - Makes Van Cliburn 2022 History As Only Black American Advancing To Top Six Finals!FORT WORTH, TX, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore. Artists Mgmt. (www.encoreartists.org) Artist Clayton Stephenson, 23 makes history as only Black American to rise to the 2022 Van Cliburn competition finals.
American pianist Van Cliburn, born Harvey Lavan "Van" Cliburn Jr. at the exact same age as Clayton Stephenson of 23 years old, reached global acknowledgement when he won the inaugural International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1958. Now today, Black American, Encore Artists Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23 joins:
Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28
Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31
Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20
Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18
Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27
American Van Cliburn was born in Shreveport LA, ultimately making his home Fort Worth, TX until 2013. Among his many awards was the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2003.
Thirty of the worlds best young piano talents were selected from hundreds of applicants to compete at the 2022 edition of one of the world's most prestigious piano competitions in existence, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
Encore Artists Mgmt. pianist Clayton Stephenson was born in Brooklyn NY and secured prizes at the Cliburn Junior International Piano Competition in 2015 when he was 15 years old. After many competition wins, Stephenson achieved the Lang Lang International Music Foundation Young Scholar and the 2022 Gilmore Young Artist.
Encore Artists Clayton Stephenson is currently a Harvard-NEC Dual Degree major in economics and Master of Music major in Piano at New England Conservatory. Stephenson previously trained in the Juilliard Music Advancement Program and was admitted into the Juilliard Pre-College program at 10 years old. Clayton Stephenson is a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Stephenson has performed recitals globally and as featured solo artists with numerous symphony orchestras throughout the US.
Encore Artists Mgmt. is proud of our American artist pianist Clayton Stephenson and his 2022 Van Cliburn achievement as the only Black American to advance to the finals of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
