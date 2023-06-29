COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES APPOINTS NEW BOARD CHAIR
Jeff Stoops First Joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2019
Mr. Stoops has dedicated himself to the betterment of all who live in Palm Beach County and Martin County”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging civic and social issues, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey A. Stoops as incoming Chair of the Board of Directors. Stoops first joined the Board in 2019 and has served as Vice Chair of the Board, chaired the Foundation’s Community Impact committee, and COVID-19 Response Fund, and was also a member of the finance, philanthropy, and strategic planning steering committees.
“The Community Foundation is a powerful organization with broad capabilities to do good in our community and I’m elated to have the opportunity to help lead our organization as Board Chair during the upcoming stages of our 2022-2027 Strategic Plan,” said Stoops. “I look forward to continuing the Foundation’s efforts and work to provide financial aid and support to those who need it most in Palm Beach and Martin Counties.”
Stoops, a resident of Delray Beach, is CEO of SBA Communications Corporation, headquartered in Boca Raton with operations in 16 countries. He has been with the company since 1997, serving in a variety of positions until being named CEO in January, 2002. Under Stoops’ leadership, SBA, a member of the S&P 500, has grown to become one of Florida’s ten most valuable public companies. In recognition of SBA’s success, Stoops has been the recipient of multiple awards, including Florida Atlantic University’s Business Leader of the Year, the South Florida Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, and the Sun Sentinel’s Excalibur Award. In recognition of his business and philanthropic achievements, Stoops was named to the Florida 500, Florida Trend’s annual list of Florida’s 500 most influential businesspeople, from 2018-2022. Stoops was previously an associate, and then partner, at the Florida-based law firm Gunster for thirteen years in the West Palm Beach office, practicing in the areas of corporate, securities, and mergers & acquisitions.
“Mr. Stoops has dedicated himself to the betterment of all who live in Palm Beach County and Martin County,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “As an outstanding advocate for our entire nonprofit community, he is the leader that our organization needs at this point in its history. His vision for the Community Foundation shows a strong alignment with our ‘Leading for Good’ Strategic Plan and will surely help to provide pragmatic solutions to the ongoing hurdles faced in our communities.”
Stoops currently serves as a board member of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (where he served as a prior Chair of the Board of Directors), Children’s Healthcare Charity, Inc. (the governing body of the Honda Classic), Seminole Boosters, Inc., and is a member of the Economic Council of Palm Beach County. He is also a former Chair of the Board of Directors of Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. In 2013, Stoops and his wife Aggie formed the Stoops Family Foundation to support a variety of local, regional and state causes, with an emphasis on education, healthcare, social services, children-in-need and cultural causes. Since it was formed, the Stoops Family Foundation has awarded in excess of $20 million to numerous non-profit organizations.
As of July 1, 2023, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Board of Directors includes: Jeffrey A. Stoops; Julie Fisher Cummings; Susan P. Brockway; Dennis “Denny” S. Hudson III; The Honorable Sheree Davis Cunningham (Ret.); Danita R. DeHaney; Michael J. Bracci; Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker; Timothy D. Burke; James “Chip” DiPaula, Jr.; William E. Donnell; Earnie Ellison, Jr.; Dennis P. Gallon, PhD.; Phyllis M. Gillespie, Esq.; Tammy Jackson-Moore; Joanne Julien, MD; Gabrielle Raymond McGee; David Mérot.; Elizabeth R. Neuhoff; Pamela M. Rauch; Laurie S. Silvers, Esq.; Susan S. Stautberg; and Meredith Trim.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
