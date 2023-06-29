MCG and Shearwater Health Form Partnership to Train New Nursing Professionals
Leading Clinical Process Outsourcing Organization Enhances Clinical Education to Help Address the National Nurse ShortageSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled, evidence-based guidance, announces its partnership with Shearwater Health to provide training on the appropriate use of MCG care guidelines for utilization management (UM) nurses. The goal of the alliance is to help educate nursing professionals with evidence-based, best practices and equip them with the skills necessary to perform efficient and effective utilization management as they begin their careers.
Between the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw nursing professionals leaving their careers at an unprecedented rate, and the size of the aging Baby Boomer population, nurses are in greater demand than ever. Many industry groups, including the American Hospital Association, have advocated for policies that help expedite the training and expansion of the current nursing workforce.
Nashville-based Shearwater Health, a global leader in Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO) has trained and augmented care teams with remote and onsite clinicians since 1973, reducing the strain on the healthcare system. With a global workforce of more than 4,000 expertly trained, clinical resources supported by innovative technology and Six Sigma process excellence, Shearwater Health offers both remote and onsite clinical expertise that can be deployed rapidly and securely. The organization recruits and trains nurses in skills such as utilization management, care management, patient care, and revenue cycle and supports their careers through education including the US Nursing Licensure Exam.
MCG is widely recognized as a leading publisher of evidence-based, clinical guidelines and technology that help inform clinical decisions and guide optimal care. MCG care guidelines are currently licensed by over 2,800 hospitals and a majority of U.S. health plans making them a trusted clinical language between providers and payers. Multiple case studies have shown that utilization of MCG helps guide care according to best practices while also mitigating unnecessary costs and risks to patients.
Under this new partnership, MCG will provide access to its Learning Management System (LMS) for Shearwater Health’s nurse educators. The MCG LMS is an online, interactive, self-study platform that provides training on the appropriate use of MCG care guidelines and software solutions. Clinical content covered in the training will include the following MCG care guideline content volumes:
Inpatient and Surgical Care
General Recovery Care
Ambulatory Care
Home Care
Shearwater Health nurses will be trained on how to utilize these guidelines to review medical necessity requests and approve cases that meet the appropriate criteria.
Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer of Shearwater Health shared, “We are excited about the future partnership with MCG as it demonstrates our commitment to educating our global nursing workforce on the UM guidelines so they have a deep understanding of how their clinical review will drive the best outcome for our clients and their members.”
Lacie Behnke, MSN-Ed, RN, director of nursing education at Shearwater Health stated, “We are beyond thrilled about the partnership with MCG. The training and knowledge our clinicians will receive on MCG’s evidence-based guidelines will enhance their expertise in specific fields, promoting the highest quality of reviews and services, aligning with our mission of improving healthcare outcomes globally.”
Carol Johnson, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, CCM, director of academic and quality programs, shared, “I am excited about this partnership because our goal is to help alleviate the burden of administrative work hospital and health plans are facing during this nursing shortage. Through training with Shearwater Health, we hope to help nurses step into a role with the required skills and application of MCG care guidelines to guide them to make informed care decisions.”
For more information about MCG education and training opportunities, visit https://www.mcg.com/client-resources/education-training/. For more information on Shearwater Health and the services offered, visit https://shearwaterhealth.com/
About Shearwater Health
Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams, so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, there are over 4,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes.
About MCG Health
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG’s artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG’s world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes First Databank (FBD), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
