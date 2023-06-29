Linqia Launches Fill the Feed, Redefining User Generated Content (UGC) as Demand for Creator Content Heats Up
Linqia now offers brands a cost-efficient, high-quality option to generate creator content for all digital marketing channels
Fill The Feed brings it all together, with creators with a proven record of delivering high-quality content that brands generate significant value when repurposing.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqia, the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing, today announced their newest offering, Fill The Feed, which offers a fast and cost-efficient solution for companies to generate branded creative assets for paid and owned digital channels.
— Nader Alizadeh, CEO at Linqia
With Fill The Feed, creators build content for brands but never post it to their own feeds. This allows brands to move faster in developing content, maintain more creative control, access diverse creators, and receive higher-quality assets than UGC (user-generated content). Because Fill The Feed values a creator’s content quality over their following size, it widens the pool of potential creator partners beyond just traditional influencers.
“Our clients are asking for creator content to build out their social media feeds, paid media ads, product detail pages, and to capitalize on current cultural moments,” commented Linqia’s CEO, Nader Alizadeh. “Fill The Feed brings it all together, with creators with a proven record of delivering high-quality content that brands generate significant value when repurposing.”
Historically, brands generate content by relying on traditional production or user-generated content. The former can be very costly with long turnaround times, and the content may not be optimal for social media. The latter is often social in nature, but not at the quality level enterprise brands expect. Fill the Feed provides the optimal balance between the two.
Linqia finds Fill the Feed creators using its proprietary platform, Resonate, which identifies creators with a history of creating ultra-premium content. When Fortune 500 brands began asking Linqia for a higher volume of content to leverage in other digital channels, Linqia could deliver on the market need using its existing technology and infrastructure.
Because Fill The Feed may be used to enhance an Amazon product listing, launch a social account, or bolster a brand’s website content, in some form or fashion, all brands can benefit from Linqia’s new offering. In fact, Linqia clients are already executing “Fill the Feed” campaigns, from health and wellness brands to car manufacturers.
Linqia’s “Fill The Feed” offering launched in June 2023 and is now available to all brands.
About Linqia
Linqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. It is a full-service, tech-enabled platform that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns with inspiring content optimized by metrics-driven confidence. For more information, visit Linqia.com.
