Instructions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster in Roshtkala district

TAJIKISTAN, June 28 - On June 27, 2023, a natural disaster occurred in the village of Midenved, Barvaz village, Roshtkala district, Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, as a result of sudden warming, rapid melting of glaciers, rising water of Shahdara River and flood.

The natural disaster damaged several houses of the population, roads and bridges, social facilities and agricultural lands.

This morning, by the instructions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, a governmental commission was established to deal with the consequences of the natural disaster.

The Leader of the Nation charged the Prime Minister of the country, the governmental commission, the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, other relevant ministries, agencies and structures with implementing all the necessary and urgent measures to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster.

It was instructed to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of the members of 210 families located near the Shahdara coast, including moving them to safe places, providing them with food and other necessary living conditions, as well as restoring the damaged houses.