IBA Group Implements SAP S/4HANA Cloud at Telecom Company
IBA Group successfully deployed Rise with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, at Cellfie Mobile, a major player in the telecommunication market of Georgia.
IBA Group demonstrated high professionalism and the ability to work efficiently in conditions that require promptness in decision-making and task execution. ”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group successfully deployed Rise with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, at Cellfie Mobile (formerly Veon Georgia), a major player in the telecommunication market of Georgia. This is the first project of its kind carried out in Georgia.
— Vasil Berishvili, CEO at Cellfie Mobile
IBA Group implemented a number of SAP modules that contribute to efficient business management, including Management Accounting (SAP CO), Fixed Asset Accounting (SAP FI-AA), Treasury (SAP TRM), Sales and Distribution (SAP SD), and Materials Management (SAP MM).
Vasil Berishvili, CEO at Cellfie Mobile, said,
“IBA Group demonstrated high professionalism and the ability to work efficiently in conditions that require promptness in decision-making and task execution. We also appreciate the high professional level and qualifications of IBA Group specialists, their fundamental expertise in SAP solutions, and extensive experience in the automation of enterprise business processes. With strong communication skills, a responsible and conscientious approach to solving tasks, and modern project management methodologies, the project team was able to create a business management solution built on the most advanced SAP technologies.”
The newly implemented solution provided the Cellfie Mobile’s management with real time analysis of business processes, efficient expense management, and improved decision-making in terms of quality and timeliness.
It also brought about significant enhancements to various aspects of Cellfie Mobile’s operations. Cash utilization effectiveness increased significantly with the quick loading of bank statements. All business processes from contract creation to payment run within a single centralized system, resulting in streamlined workflows. This led to a substantial decrease in the time required for entering revenue and expense documents during the closing period. Additionally, successful integration with the tax portal and other advancements further strengthened the system’s capabilities.
One of the main challenges of the project involved reorganization of Cellfie Mobile’s business processes to align these with the global best practices and international standards. Addressing this challenge, the project team minimized the need for modifications to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud software, ensuring a smoother implementation process and maintaining compatibility.
A major achievement of the project was normalization of the company’s master data, including related reference data. IBA Group developed a specific standardization approach to transform the data into a suitable format. The normalization effort not only streamlined operations but also paved the way for further enhancements within the project.
Another accomplishment was seamless integration of the system with various key platforms, including the automated trading operations solution, the state tax portal, the centralized data collection platform, and payment systems of related banks. These integrations were instrumental in enhancing the overall efficiency of the system.
"The telecommunication market in Georgia is highly competitive and rapidly developing. This requires players to deploy modern IT solutions that allow for the digitization and automation of many important processes. For Cellfie Mobile, we have implemented the SAP S/4HANA Cloud platform, which enables top management to effectively manage the company and analyze financial and logistic information in real time," commented Igor Bordak, IBA Global Delivery Director – SAP Services.
Awards and Recognitions
The SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution deployed at Cellfie Mobile achieved recognition at this year's IT Europa Channel Awards competition, earning a finalist position in the highly competitive Enterprise Solution of the Year category.
In 2021, IBA Group’s SAP S/4HANA project for the Georgian Railways emerged as a winner at the same awards competition. Other IBA Group’s IT Europa award-winning solutions based on SAP technologies were an ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution (2014) and an SAP Profitability and Performance Management solution for a telecommunications company (2019).
IBA Group’s SAP S/4HANA Expertise
IBA Group has extensive hands-on experience of working with the SAP S/4HANA platform and completed S/4HANA projects for more than 3,500 end users in five countries.
In 2020, IBA Group developed its own IBA Conversion Pack for SAP S/4HANA. The solution allows companies to migrate from their legacy platforms to the new SAP S/4HANA more efficiently and in a shorter timeframe. As an acknowledgement of IBA Group’s expertise and extensive hands-on experience, SAP recognizes IBA Group as an SAP Gold Service Partner.
About Cellfie Mobile
Cellfie Mobile is a Georgian telecommunications company that is creating a new experience in the local communication market. The company has embraced and incorporated the best standards of the global telecommunications industry, encompassing ethics and compliance, and customer data protection, as well as the optimization and transparency of business processes. Cellfie Mobile has a subscriber base of more than 1.3 million users.
Irina Kiptkova
IBA Group
+420 251 116 206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube