MyLand Earth Metaverse Unveils its Treasure Hunt-2-Earn Metaverse Game Built with MyLand SDK on Anniversary Day
MyLand Metaverse™ on www.myland.earth is a web 3 platform, a 1 to 1 digital twin of planet Earth with NFT proof of ownership.
This game release offers players to have fun and earn crypto at the same time. For some parts of the world, this can be a way to earn needed extra income in this worldwide problematic economical time.”DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLand.Earth Metaverse Treasure Hunt-2-Earn Game goes live on its one-year platform launch anniversary day. Developed and tested on MyLand.Earth SDK, the successful release of the Hunt-2-Earn Game has reached a Stage One milestone for the SDK development. While celebrating the anniversary, MyLand Earth Metaverse also announced its Round One initial token offering for accredited investors.
— Kevin McInerney
The Hunt-2-Earn Game developed on MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform is an easy-to-learn level 1 game, with a great potential to earn crypto. It is designed to fully test MyLand SDK, which will enable more application developers and gaming partners to develop more advanced applications and games.
“We’re excited to have accomplished another developmental milestone for the MyLand Platform SDK”, says Kevin McInerney, the Project Leader of MyLand.Earth Metaverse. “This game release offers players to have fun and earn crypto at the same time. Clearly, for some parts of the world, this can be a way to earn needed extra income in this worldwide problematic economical time.”
MyLand.Earth Platform will be the hub of business, entertainment and cultural activities to attract today’s mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and crypto currency. MyLand.Earth Metaverse will also launch its Metaverse games with gaming partners to appeal to more online users and draw the online traffic for its members’ 3D business presences. Adventure, sports, and multiple game genres will be developed, along with treasure hunt and Metaverse casino games.
Myland.Earth Metaverse presents NFT and Metaverse investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a pre-IEO token offer (Initial Exchange Offer) to assure members’ equity growth, starting on June 28, 2023 the anniversary day of MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform Launch. The Metaverse land ownership of the MyLand.Earth allows land NFT investors to participate in the fast-growing global Metaverse market at all levels.
Listed on its social media platform, the MyLand.Earth Whitepapers and Tokenomics documents for the IEO token offer are dedicated to allocating a strong capital infusion for the launch of global marketing campaigns and assuring adequate growth of the engineering and professional teams for efficient future roadmap deliverables. Thus the project team can accelerate the roadmap deliverables and not wait till 2025 as in the original plan.
“For the initial token offer, the whitelist award program is still running until August 31, 2023. For our community members or anyone who’s interested in earning additional crypto, you don’t need to be an accredited investor to join us and take advantage of MyLand Whitelist Award Program.” McInerney continued.
For detailed public token offer information and tokenomics details, accredited investors can visit https://www.myland.earth for the project roadmap and whitepaper, or contact the MyLand Project Team form through the social media platforms below to receive the SAFT form.
Website: https://www.myland.earth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MylandonEarth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MylandonEarth
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MylandonEarth
Discord: https://discord.gg/Myland-Metaverse
Kevin McInerney
MyLand Metaverse LLC
+1 408-212-7780
Josh Liang
MyLand Metaverse™ LLC
+ +1 510-468-2855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
MyLand.Earth Treasure Hunt-2-Earn Game & Choose Your Favorite Vehicle