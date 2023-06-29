ICON Technologies Offers Affordable Shower Pans and Bath Surrounds for RVs

Innovation and a commitment to service are the keys to cutting-edge, reliable, and affordable RV shower pans and bath surrounds.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The solid and industry-respected ICON Direct success story is all about innovation, quality products, and reliable, timely delivery. Enhancing this reputation is ICON’s affordable shower pans and bath surrounds for RVs.

As ICON engineers and specialists point out: high-quality shower pans are critical components of any RV, keeping water from the shower from going to unwanted spaces in your RV. A durable, well-built shower pan provides a waterproof boundary between the shower and the rest of the bathroom, without creating a wall that takes up precious extra space.

“Our shower pan is the perfect shower solution for RVs,” explains John Loewen, ICON owner, president, and CEO. “Our durable, resilient shower pans are a space-saving choice that’s also attractive for an RV’s bathroom.”

According to the specs, some of the key features of ICON shower pans include, combo shower pan for showers that include a toilet, durable ABS plastic construction with reinforced bottoms for extra durability, stepped designs that allow for the installation of a holding tank directly under the toilet, and each pan features a drain that’s already molded into the pan, ready to be drilled.

John Loewen also highlights other popular ICON Direct innovations like Rectangular, Neo Angle, and Bathtub Modular Surround Kits.

He is enthusiastic and proud of ICON Direct’s commitment to quality and service excellence. “We not only help our customers enhance the functionality and practicality of OEM products through the use of thermoformed and rotationally molded plastic parts, but we supply quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.”

The industry-leading RV company creates and manufactures a limitless line of replacement OEM parts: affordable shower pans and bath surrounds, skylights, air conditioner shrouds, rotomolded RV holding tanks, and much more.

For more information, please visit www.icondirect.com/shower-pans and https://icondirect.com/surrounds/

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

