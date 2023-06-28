Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 28, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:40 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 166 Human Services

HR 167 Education

HR 169 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HB 1528 Education

HB 1529 Finance

HB 1530 Education

HB 1531 Judiciary

HB 1532 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1533 Transportation

HB 1534 Transportation

HB 1535 Transportation

HB 1536 Finance

HB 1537 Health

HB 1538 State Government

HB 1539 Finance

HB 1540 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1550 Finance

SR 136 Transportation

SB 81 Human Services

SB 209 Education

SB 344 Game and Fisheries

SB 460 Education

SB 683 Health

SB 740 Local Government

SB 750 Education

SB 756 Labor and Industry

SB 829 State Government

SB 838 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 807 To Appropriations

HB 1032 To Appropriations

HB 1139 To Appropriations

HB 1216 To Appropriations

HB 1234 To Appropriations

HB 1296 To Appropriations

HB 1419 To Appropriations

HB 1450 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1089 From Game and Fisheries to Gaming Oversight

HB 1030 From State Government to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 106 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 791 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 850 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1163 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1231 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1289 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1354 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1258 From Education as Amended

HB 1448 From Education as Committed

HB 1507 From Education as Committed

HB 493 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1409 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1451 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1218 From Human Services as Amended

HB 1515 From Human Services as Committed

HR 166 From Human Services as Committed

HB 716 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1278 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1371 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 159 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 807 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1139 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1216 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1234 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1252 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1296 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1297 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1303 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1419 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1450 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 71 From State Government as Committed

HB 251 From State Government as Committed

HB 283 From State Government as Amended

HB 503 From State Government as Amended

HB 573 From State Government as Committed

HB 651 From State Government as Committed

HB 1332 From State Government as Amended

HB 1415 From State Government as Committed

HB 1416 From State Government as Committed

HB 1479 From State Government as Committed

HB 1488 From State Government as Amended

HR 162 From State Government as Committed

HB 1173 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Amended

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 358

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 149 A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2023, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890. 202-1 HR 151 A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Dairy Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , June 29, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.