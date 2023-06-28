Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,548 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 28, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

HB 807 PN 0765

 

Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that A01498 is Out of Order

 

(Rowe)

102-101     (Ruling of Chair Stands)

Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that A01514 is Out of Order

 

(Marcell)

102-101     (Ruling of Chair Stands)

 

Bill agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1032 PN 1041

 

Motion to Table A00538

Pursuant to Rule 59

 

(Bradford)

102-101     (Laid on the Table)

       A00539 (DAVANZO)

203-0

       A00542 (STRUZZI)

203-0

       A00543 (TOPPER)

101-102     (Failed)

       A01002 (KLUNK)

203-0

Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that A01060 is Out of Order

 

(Leadbeter)

102-103     (Ruling of Chair Stands)

 

Bill agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

HB 1139 PN 1689       

 

       A01509 (EMRICK)

203-0

 

Bill agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

HB 1216 PN 1595

Bill agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1234 PN 1325

Bill agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1296 PN 1416

Bill agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1419 PN 1598

Bill agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1450 PN 1634

Bill agreed to on Second Consideration

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 166        Human Services

HR 167        Education

HR 169        To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

 

HB 1528      Education

HB 1529      Finance

HB 1530      Education

HB 1531      Judiciary

HB 1532      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1533      Transportation

HB 1534      Transportation

HB 1535      Transportation

HB 1536      Finance

HB 1537      Health

HB 1538      State Government

HB 1539      Finance

HB 1540      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1550      Finance

        

SR 136         Transportation

 

SB 81           Human Services

SB 209         Education

SB 344         Game and Fisheries

SB 460         Education

SB 683         Health

SB 740         Local Government

SB 750         Education

SB 756         Labor and Industry

SB 829         State Government

SB 838         Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted 

 

HB 807         To Appropriations

HB 1032      To Appropriations

HB 1139      To Appropriations

HB 1216      To Appropriations

HB 1234      To Appropriations

HB 1296      To Appropriations

HB 1419      To Appropriations

HB 1450      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1089      From Game and Fisheries to Gaming Oversight

HB 1030      From State Government to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 106        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 791        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 850        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1163      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1231      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1289      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1354      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1258      From Education as Amended

HB 1448      From Education as Committed

HB 1507      From Education as Committed

HB 493        From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1409      From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1451      From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1218      From Human Services as Amended

HB 1515      From Human Services as Committed

HR 166        From Human Services as Committed

HB 716        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1278      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1371      From Judiciary as Committed

HR 159        From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 807        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1139      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1216      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1234      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1252      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1296      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1297      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1303      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1419      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1450      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 71           From State Government as Committed

HB 251        From State Government as Committed

HB 283        From State Government as Amended

HB 503        From State Government as Amended

HB 573        From State Government as Committed

HB 651        From State Government as Committed

HB 1332      From State Government as Amended

HB 1415      From State Government as Committed

HB 1416      From State Government as Committed

HB 1479      From State Government as Committed

HB 1488      From State Government as Amended

HR 162        From State Government as Committed

HB 1173      From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Amended

 

 

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 358

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 149

A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2023, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890.

202-1

HR 151

A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Dairy Month" in Pennsylvania.

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , June 29, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more