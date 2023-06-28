Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 28, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
|
|
Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that A01498 is Out of Order
|
|
(Rowe)
|
102-101 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
|
Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that A01514 is Out of Order
|
|
(Marcell)
|
102-101 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
|
|
Bill agreed to on Second Consideration
|
|
Motion to Table A00538
Pursuant to Rule 59
|
|
(Bradford)
|
102-101 (Laid on the Table)
|
203-0
|
203-0
|
101-102 (Failed)
|
203-0
|
Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that A01060 is Out of Order
|
|
(Leadbeter)
|
102-103 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
|
|
Bill agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
|
|
203-0
|
|
Bill agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
|
Bill agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Bill agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Bill agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Bill agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Bill agreed to on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 166 Human Services
HR 167 Education
HR 169 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HB 1528 Education
HB 1529 Finance
HB 1530 Education
HB 1531 Judiciary
HB 1532 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1533 Transportation
HB 1534 Transportation
HB 1535 Transportation
HB 1536 Finance
HB 1537 Health
HB 1538 State Government
HB 1539 Finance
HB 1540 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1550 Finance
SR 136 Transportation
SB 81 Human Services
SB 209 Education
SB 344 Game and Fisheries
SB 460 Education
SB 683 Health
SB 740 Local Government
SB 750 Education
SB 756 Labor and Industry
SB 829 State Government
SB 838 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 807 To Appropriations
HB 1032 To Appropriations
HB 1139 To Appropriations
HB 1216 To Appropriations
HB 1234 To Appropriations
HB 1296 To Appropriations
HB 1419 To Appropriations
HB 1450 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1089 From Game and Fisheries to Gaming Oversight
HB 1030 From State Government to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 106 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 791 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 850 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1163 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1231 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1289 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1354 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1258 From Education as Amended
HB 1448 From Education as Committed
HB 1507 From Education as Committed
HB 493 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HB 1409 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HB 1451 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HB 1218 From Human Services as Amended
HB 1515 From Human Services as Committed
HR 166 From Human Services as Committed
HB 716 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1278 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1371 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 159 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 807 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1139 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1216 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1234 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1252 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1296 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1297 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1303 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1419 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1450 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 71 From State Government as Committed
HB 251 From State Government as Committed
HB 283 From State Government as Amended
HB 503 From State Government as Amended
HB 573 From State Government as Committed
HB 651 From State Government as Committed
HB 1332 From State Government as Amended
HB 1415 From State Government as Committed
HB 1416 From State Government as Committed
HB 1479 From State Government as Committed
HB 1488 From State Government as Amended
HR 162 From State Government as Committed
HB 1173 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Amended
Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 358
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2023, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Dairy Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , June 29, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.