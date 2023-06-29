Vibrant Publishers launches new podcast series on management trends

Vibrant Publishers’ Podcast is a platform where top management professionals highlight emerging trends in the industry, give their outlook on current industry issues, and reveal strategies for professionals.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with authors, leading industry professionals, and management experts. This week marks the launch of their new podcast, titled, Vibrant Publishers’ Podcast, where management specialists break down emerging trends, discuss current issues, and provide advice on how to be better at what you do.

Launched on June 19, 2023, the first episode of the podcast explored themes like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices in human resource management. Management consultant and educator Dr. Denean Robinson spoke about how companies need valuable human resource management systems to onboard and sustain talented individuals. “Human resource is an upcoming field, especially for minorities. It is the heartbeat of an organization, and without a strong HR department, a company will falter,” she explained.

When asked about how to address challenges human resource professionals face today, especially in a corporate world marked by lay-offs, uncertain futures, and unstable economies, Dr. Robinson said, “Burnout is one of the number one concerns that human resource departments have to face. You have to understand that employee development is a huge component of organizational development.” There’s a fine line between people-pleasing and being a people-person, which makes all the difference for an HR professional. An educator with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Robinson explained how “seeing the future” is an important visualization skill HR managers and departments need. “You have to become a student of your industry and keep up with the knowledge.”

The Vibrant Publishers’ podcast aims to highlight many more insightful conversations like these, in particular about how best management practices can impact the world of hiring and employee retention today. More valuable conversations with industry experts are on the way. Stay tuned for interesting, in-depth discussions on issues impacting the world of management.



Listen to the podcast here or watch it on YouTube here.

If you’re a management professional and you’d like to be a part of our podcast series, please reach out to: reachus@vibrantpublishers.com

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants. Vibrant Publishers collaborates with authors, subject matter experts, and industry professionals across the domains of management, test prep, and I.T. to create up-to-date materials for all types of learners. All the books published are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in their field.



