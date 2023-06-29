Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - June 29, 2023
Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine published by Construction Links Network.
Top videos this week include 5 Reasons To Work In The Skilled Trades courtesy of Job Talks. In this video, you will find 5 reasons why parents should support Skilled Trades pathways for their children. Learn more about the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) in the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).
The second top video is courtesy of Top Luxury as they review the most expensive megaprojects currently under construction in Europe including Denmark’s Energy Islands, Turkey’s Istanbul Canal, the UK’s High Speed 2, and Norway’s E39 Coastal Highway to name a few.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - The Utility Expo on Pace to Break Exhibit Space Record
• Noise Exposure - T. Harris Environmental Management Inc.
• SoftwareOne Canada - Future-proof your construction business with MTWO
• RONA launches the brand-new RONA+ banner
• Nesbitt Training - Leadership begins at home
• Kee Safety Canada - What is the Accessible Canada Act and Why You Need to Know it
• OnTraccr Technologies - Building Together: Embracing Diversity in Construction
• Procore Technologies - What is the state of Canadian construction?
• Cooper Equipment Rentals Appoints Brian Spilak as Chief Operating Officer
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - How to Use Time-Lapse Video to Market Your Firm
• Construction of new hospital awarded to Graham by British Columbia Government
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 13. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
