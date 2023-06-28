The Dilemma of Making Decisions in a Fast Paced World
Join Isabella as she navigates through making decisions at a young age and complexities it entailsYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Making decisions is not an easy endeavor; although it may appear to be straightforward, many people can attest that it is not as straightforward as it seems. In a society where a person's choices can greatly influence their future and present challenges, their actions can also have profound effects on their lives. Children, on the other hand, have not yet had to deal with the serious repercussions of their decisions or the conundrum it may bring about in their lives. However, kids can be guided early on to help them better understand how to evaluate their circumstances and make wiser choices.
In her book, It's okay to change your mind, Karen Moore tells a story of a young girl named Isabella as she navigates the decisions she makes on a daily basis. It tells a story of her dilemma when buying medications for her imaginary pet, detailing her struggles to help her beloved pet, and how she navigates asking for help and advice to ensure she gets the right medication. Teaching kids to help children navigate through their decision making and assuring them that asking for help is okay.
A truly wonderful book written by a great author, it was able to capture the struggles faced by children when they need to make serious decisions that could greatly impact someone they love. Teaching young readers that nothing in life is set to stone and that it is truly okay to change their minds when faced with an important decision. Karen Moore is an author who can capture lessons into her book and impart them in vivid illustrations that allow them to visualize the story.
How will Isabella make her decisions? Will she get the right medication? Find out more in Karen Moore's book titled It's okay to change your mind.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
