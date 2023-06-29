UNMASK A WEB OF HIDDEN TRUTHS BEHIND A CLANDESTINE SANCTUARY IN M.G. MARZEN’S “THE MICK AND MARIE STORY”
Look into the false pretenses of an animal rescue shelter as Mick and Marie’s investigations uncover the organization's secretsYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal rescue organizations all over the world have been assisting in the care of abused, unwanted, and abandoned animals. They care for and nurse these animals back to health in the hopes of regaining their trust and having them adopted or rehomed. Some of these organizations, however, operate under false pretenses and take advantage of the subsidies and support given to them by people who genuinely want a better life for these animals. With the media at every turn, it's difficult to understand why these organizations continue to commit shady acts and abuse people's kindness.
In M. G. Marzen’s book titled Mick and Marie Story: Adventure, Love, talks about the adventure taken by a reporter named Marie Sweets and a photographer named Mickey Swift. It details their investigation to uncover the secrets of an organization posing as an animal rescue shelter and expose them for the fraud that they are, with the help of Marie's ex, Paul Du Pree, who disguises his intentions of assisting their investigation in the hopes of winning Marie back. A story filled with action, romance, mysteries, and controversy into the inner workings of private animal rescue shelters.
It truly is a wonderful book, it was able to capture the romantic tension between the characters blended with the excitement of adventure and the suspense of mystery. Written eloquently by M. G. Marzen allowing readers to take part in the action and investigation, surely a book one should not miss out on.
Get to be part of the ongoing investigation into the secrets of an animal shelter? Then get ready for a mystery and love story of a lifetime as writer M. G. Marzen leads readers in a fascinating tale in Mick and Marie Story.
Grab a copy now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading digital bookstores.
