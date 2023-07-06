TECKpert Achieves 8(a) Certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA), Opening New Avenues for Growth
...We are thrilled to join this prestigious program, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional technology solutions and services to the Federal Government...”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TECKpert, a leading tech consulting and staff augmentation firm headquartered in Miami, FL, proudly announces its recent achievement of the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Certification. This esteemed certification positions TECKpert as a qualified participant in the 8(a) Business Development program, an initiative designed to support small businesses in the United States.
— Adrian Esquivel, Chief Executive Officer of TECKpert
TECKpert's 8(a) Business Development program certification grants the company valuable benefits, including aid in federal contracting, specialized mentorship programs, and comprehensive assistance in management, finance, and procurement. TECKpert can efficiently compete for set-aside and sole-source contracts, providing a significant advantage when pursuing government opportunities. Additionally, TECKpert can tap into the expertise of procurement and compliance professionals, navigate government regulations, and explore joint ventures to enhance its capacity and client value.
TECKpert is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with established contractors seeking companies with their expertise. Since its inception in 2009, TECKpert has been a process-oriented organization. In order to further fortify the robustness of its processes, TECKpert is presently undergoing certifications, such as ISO 9001, 27001, and CMMI DEV3, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, the company is reinforcing its cybersecurity protocols to proactively address any potential cyber threats, demonstrating its commitment to being a reliable and proactive partner.
"Our receipt of the Small Business Administration 8(a) Certification marks a significant milestone for TECKpert," said Adrian Esquivel, CEO of TECKpert. "We are thrilled to join this prestigious program, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional technology solutions and services to the Federal Government. With the support and resources available through the 8(a) program, we are confident in our ability to expand our reach in the federal marketplace and deliver outstanding results to our government clients."
In addition to the Small Business Administration 8(a) Certification, TECKpert proudly holds several other notable certifications, including the State of Florida MBE (Minority Business Enterprise), State of Florida DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), Miami Dade County SBE (Small Business Enterprise), State of Iowa DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), and State of New Hampshire DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise).
Business Summary: TECKpert is a leading provider of tech consulting, staffing, and implementation services, dedicated to guiding organizations through the dynamic and ever-evolving technology landscape. In today's digital economy, we understand that success hinges on effectively harnessing both technology and digital talent. Drawing from our extensive expertise, we have established a solid reputation for delivering cutting-edge, tailored solutions that yield tangible outcomes across various industries, be it in the private or public sector. Our unique approach centers around the strategic recruitment, nurturing, and management of technical professionals, ensuring the seamless execution of projects for our clients. Whether you require specialized expertise to complement your existing team, the implementation of a new software solution, or the development of a customized application, TECKpert is your trusted partner to help you accomplish your objectives and remain at the forefront of innovation.
Mary Bargagliotti
TECKpert
+1 786-393-5826
mbargagliotti@teckpert.com
