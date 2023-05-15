CorkageFee App Launches in Singapore
Helping Wine Lovers Find BYOW, Bring Your Own Wine, Restaurants and More
We are excited to bring CorkageFee to Singapore and help wine lovers discover new dining experiences and businesses.”SINGAPORE, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CorkageFee, the popular restaurant guide for wine enthusiasts, has officially launched in Singapore. The app, designed to help users find restaurants that allow them to bring their own wine, now features a directory of restaurants, wineries, wine clubs, and businesses selling wine-related products and services in Singapore.
— Adrian Esquivel, Founder, CorkageFee
The Singapore food scene is rich and diverse - a melting pot of flavors from across Asia. It's most famous for its street food. You may have seen street food vendors have even won Michelin Stars! Prices in Singapore can be substantially more expensive when compared to other Southeast Asian countries. When it comes to wine, be sure to abide by the rules. Consuming liquor is not allowed in public places from 10:30 pm to 7:00 am. Singapore has an incredibly vast variety of wine bars and tasting rooms for both locals and tourists to enjoy. For fine dining, you will want to check out Odette which is listed in the top 50 best restaurants in Asia.
With CorkageFee, users can easily search for BYOW policies at local restaurants, as well as browse promotions and specials listed by the establishments themselves. By paying a low annual fee, restaurants can gain access to a valuable source of potential customers, who may otherwise opt to stay home instead of visiting a restaurant that doesn't serve their preferred wine.
"We are excited to bring CorkageFee to Singapore and help wine lovers discover new dining experiences and businesses," said Adrian Esquivel, Founder of CorkageFee. "Our app is designed to be a community where users can share corkage fees and reviews, and we believe this will be a valuable resource for both customers and businesses."
In addition to the directory, CorkageFee also offers features such as the ability to call, get directions, and search for nearby wine shops or wineries.
CorkageFee was developed by TECKpert, a Miami-based technology consulting and staff augmentation firm. The app is available for free on the Apple app store.
To learn more about CorkageFee and how to get listed in the directory, visit the website at www.corkagefee.com.
About CorkageFee
The CorkageFee app serves as a restaurant guide for wine enthusiasts. It is designed as a community where users can share corkage fees for all of their favorite dining spots. We recognized a high demand for corkage fee information, but no centralized place to discover local BYOW policies. The CorkageFee app gives you access to corkage fees for all your favorite restaurants. Download the app to be a part of our wine community.
About TECKpert
TECKpert is a minority-owned, small business designated, tech consulting and staff augmentation business providing solutions to supplement or build technical teams. Since 2009, our highly skilled digital talent has implemented transformational solutions for a variety of organizations, large and small. Our talent is focused in providing solutions through web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics. Our mission is to transform organizations with talent and technology. We are able to do this with the best talent available on our proprietary platform giving our clients the ability to scale-up or down, as necessary, based on needs of the project, contract and organization. www.teckpert.com
Mary Bargagliotti
CorkageFee
+1 786-393-5826 ext. 118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram