CorkageFee App Launches in South Africa
Helping Wine Lovers Find BYOW, Bring Your Own Wine, Restaurants and More
Our directory helps users find new dining experiences, while providing businesses with an additional revenue stream.”SOUTH AFRICA , May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CorkageFee, the popular restaurant guide for wine enthusiasts, has announced its official launch in South Africa. The app now features a comprehensive directory of restaurants, wineries, wine clubs, and wine-related businesses in the country.
— Adrian Esquivel, Founder, CorkageFee
South Africa’s food and wine scene has been heavily influenced by its port city, Cape Town. Throughout the country, you can experience unique global cuisine with local ingredients and traditions. A special experience for locals and tourists alike is The Test Kitchen Carbon in Johannesburg. The wine scene in South Africa, although it has been around for centuries, has really taken off in the last 20 years. Many new passionate wine makers have committed their careers to change the South African wine industry from a just popular export to a wine destination.
CorkageFee is designed to help users easily find restaurants that allow them to bring their own wine, as well as browse promotions and specials listed by participating establishments. Restaurants and other businesses can gain access to a valuable source of potential customers by paying a low annual fee and appearing in the app's directory.
"Our app is a unique community for wine enthusiasts and businesses alike, and we're excited to bring it to South Africa," said Adrian Esquivel, Founder of CorkageFee. "Our directory helps users find new dining experiences, while providing businesses with an additional revenue stream."
In addition to the directory, CorkageFee also offers features such as the ability to call, get directions, and search for nearby wine shops or wineries.
CorkageFee was developed by TECKpert, a Miami-based technology consulting and staff augmentation firm, and is available for free on the Apple app store.
To learn more about CorkageFee and how to get listed in the directory, visit the website at www.corkagefee.com.
About CorkageFee
The CorkageFee app serves as a restaurant guide for wine enthusiasts. It is designed as a community where users can share corkage fees for all of their favorite dining spots. We recognized a high demand for corkage fee information, but no centralized place to discover local BYOW policies. The CorkageFee app gives you access to corkage fees for all your favorite restaurants. Download the app to be a part of our wine community.
About TECKpert
TECKpert provides expert tech consulting, staffing, and implementation services to help organizations navigate the ever-changing landscape of technology. We believe that the key to success in today's digital economy is the ability to harness technology and digital talent. With over a decade of experience, we have a proven track record of delivering innovative, customized solutions that drive real results. Whether you need to augment your in-house team with specialized talent, implement a new software solution, or develop a custom application, TECKpert is here to help you achieve your goals and stay ahead of the curve.
Mary Bargagliotti
CorkageFee
+1 786-393-5826 ext. 118
mary@corkagefee.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram