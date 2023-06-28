Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,505 in the last 365 days.

Two stash houses shut down at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South station shut down two stash houses in Laredo, Texas.

On two separate events that occurred on June 23 and June 26, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties with Webb County Constables Precinct 2 and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) removed a total of 10 individuals from two homes.  

After entering each home, Border Patrol agents discovered multiple people being illegally harbored. After record checks were conducted it revealed all subjects were illegally present in the country. All of the individuals found were from Mexico and Guatemala. They were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov  to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter and Instagram at USBPChiefLRT, Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Two stash houses shut down at Laredo Sector

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more