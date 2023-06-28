Two stash houses shut down at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South station shut down two stash houses in Laredo, Texas.

On two separate events that occurred on June 23 and June 26, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties with Webb County Constables Precinct 2 and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) removed a total of 10 individuals from two homes.

After entering each home, Border Patrol agents discovered multiple people being illegally harbored. After record checks were conducted it revealed all subjects were illegally present in the country. All of the individuals found were from Mexico and Guatemala. They were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

