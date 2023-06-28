Revolutionizing Rent Collection: TenantCube Unveils Unique Property-Based Banking System
Its unique system simplifies rent collection by allowing each property to be linked to a unique bank account. Rental Income reconciled automatically.
From day one, our vision for our solution is to have the simplest and most user focused solution in the property management solution space. This moves us one step closer!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TenantCube, a leading property management software provider, is thrilled to announce its innovative solution for multi-property owners. Its unique system simplifies rent collection by allowing each property to be linked to a unique bank account, streamlining the rent payment process and eliminating potential accounting complications.
As the first company in Canada to offer this service, TenantCube is revolutionizing the rental property industry by offering a solution to a problem that has long plagued property investors. "Managing multiple properties, each with its own corporate entity and bank account, can be a daunting task," says Andrews Moses (Andy), Founder of TenantCube. "We recognized this gap in the market and created a solution that makes managing rent collection a seamless experience."
Key features of TenantCube's rent collection system include:
1. Property-Based Rent Collection: Each property can have its own bank account, ensuring rent is accurately diverted to the right place.
2. Fast Payment Processing: Money is sent within 5 business days, allowing property owners to manage their cash flow effectively.
3. No Additional Fees: TenantCube doesn't charge a percentage of the rent or require a manual process, ensuring that property owners always get paid on time and in full. Simple and low per transaction fee.
4. Flexible Payment Destination: Rent can be paid into any bank account chosen by the property owner.
Tenantcube is a leading property management technology platform designed to streamline rental operations for landlords and property managers. Built from the ground up for ease of use, Tenantcube offers comprehensive solutions that cover every aspect of property management. From listing rental properties and screening tenants to ensuring hassle-free rent collection, Tenantcube makes the renting process simple, confident, and stress-free. With robust features such as our Rent Guarantee program and tenant screening services, Tenantcube empowers users to manage their rental businesses with confidence and peace of mind. With industry-leading data protection and top-notch support services, Tenantcube stands as a trusted partner to the property management and real estate investors across Canada.
