Kayla Andrade of Ontario Landlords Watch joins Tenantcube as an Ambassador
Kayla Andrade, the President of Ontario Landlords Watch joined Tenantcube recently as an Ambassador.
Tenantcube's platform is the most effective way for landlords to protect their investment and provide the highest level of service to their tenants.”ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenantcube, the online property management platform for landlords, recently welcomed Kayla Andrade as its new ambassador. Ms. Andrade is the President of Ontario Landlords Watch, a grassroots advocacy organisation offering supportive services involving the rental industry, and brings over 20 years of experience with her.
— Kayla Andrade
Apart from the popular Ontario Landlords Watch, Ms. Andrade is also a landlord, advocate, consultant, and an ambassador for Landlord Credit Bureau and FrontLobby. She has a long track record of successfully guiding landlords through the many issues and policies in the rental housing market.
“Kayla has a skill set and a wisdom born of experience that is almost unparalleled in Ontario’s rental industry. Her dedication to property management is admirable, as she always makes sure landlords get maximum value out of their real estate investments,” said Tenantcube CEO Andrews Moses. “With her extensive connections and strategic acumen, we believe that Kayla will help position ourselves as the No.1 platform for landlords in North America.”
Ms. Andrade is a fierce advocate not only for the rights of landlords, but also for the plight of heavily-burdened tenants. Her vision aligns perfectly with that of Tenantcube, who are on a mission to empower landlords to manage their properties themselves, without depending on expensive property managers. Ms. Andrade’s role at Tenantcube will be to increase brand awareness by engaging with the community, and share product ideas with the team based on her substantial knowledge of the housing market.
“I am excited to be a part of something that so many people need, can relate to, and enjoy,” said Ms. Andrade. “Tenantcube's platform is the most effective way for landlords to protect their investment and provide the highest level of service to their tenants.”
Tenantcube is currently expanding their team and operations to scale with demand, and are onboarding new users at a rapid pace. Landlords prefer Tenantcube to other traditional methods of property management as it allows them to perform all tasks efficiently on a single end-to-end platform, at highly affordable rates, and from any device. For more information, contact sales@tenantcube.com.
About Tenantcube
Tenantcube was founded by a landlord who wanted to completely revolutionize the renting experience for owners and tenants, by eliminating the need to hire expensive property managers. Designed to be a simple yet powerful one-stop platform, Tenantcube employs a unique combination of software and services in order to provide the most effective solutions for small landlords and rental professionals. Its vision is to empower more landlords to manage their properties themselves, with confidence. What sets Tenantcube apart is the affordability of their products when compared to traditional methods of property management. Visit www.tenantcube.com to sign up for a free 30 day trial.
Andrews Moses
Tenantcube
+1 289-697-0311
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn