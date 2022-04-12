Tenantcube launches Affiliate Program for real estate professionals
Tenantcube, an end-to-end platform for landlords, launches its Affiliate Program for professionals working in real estate.
Our affiliate program is about letting other individuals or businesses advocate for Tenantcube and generate revenue simply by recommending the platform to their contacts."ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenantcube, a property management software company, launches its Affiliate Program to reach a more targeted audience that can benefit from the platform's next generation rental management software for landlords.
— Andrews Moses, CEO
In its strategy to become the go-to software for landlords to manage their rental property operations with ease, this SaaS- based company is launching an Affiliate program to help increase its reach. The program is aimed at property investors and professionals like Mortgage Agents, Paralegals, Real Estate Agents and other industry experts who work closely with landlords and property managers, to promote Tenantcube to their audience. It is ideal for anyone who can deliver qualified leads who can benefit from Tenantcube’s rental management solution and be rewarded.
Tenantcube’s Affiliate Program has a revenue sharing model, where each partner receives a 25% commission from revenue for each eligible conversion. The platform will generate a unique affiliate link for each partner to track referrals. There is no limit to the commission that partners can earn nor is there a minimum sales requirement.
"Our affiliate program is about letting other individuals or businesses advocate for Tenantcube and generate revenue simply by recommending the platform to their contacts. The fact that the program was proposed by customers is a reflection of how much potential and benefit they see in Tenantcube," CEO of Tenantcube, Andrews Moses.
The Affiliate Program will help Tenantcube expand its reach and continue growing to deliver an essential software that helps landlords lease with ease. Tenantcube aims to become the preferred property management software for landlords and creating greater partnerships with people who believe in its vision is a natural step in the process.
