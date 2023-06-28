1000Bulbs Introduces New PLT PremiumSpec Architectural LED Linear Fixtures

GARLAND, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs, America’s largest lighting retailer, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product, the PLT PremiumSpec Architectural LED Linear Fixture. This cutting-edge lighting fixture sets a new standard in architectural lighting, offering unparalleled versatility and performance.

Designed for a wide range of applications, the PLT PremiumSpec Architectural LED Linear Fixture delivers superior illumination and aesthetic appeal. With its up/down light and linkable capabilities, it provides a seamless lighting experience while maintaining a sleek and modern design. The fixture's white finish adds a touch of elegance and seamlessly integrates with any interior.

This fixture is designed with a premium aesthetic in mind, making it perfect for architects, designers, and anyone who values high-end lighting solutions. The fixture has an aluminum housing with a white or black finish and a PMMA lens that protects the LEDs while evenly distributing light. The fixture's sleek and modern design adds a touch of sophistication to any indoor space while providing energy-efficient and long-lasting performance.

The PLT PremiumSpec offers unparalleled flexibility in installation, with the ability to link up to 25 fixtures or achieve a continuous 100 ft. end-to-end connection. This feature ensures consistent lighting throughout the space and simplifies installation, saving time and effort.

Another remarkable aspect of the PLT PremiumSpec is its independent CCT switches for both direct and indirect light. This feature allows users to control the color temperature for different lighting effects, enhancing the overall ambiance and creating a dynamic environment.

The fixture's durability and longevity are also unmatched. With a LED L70 rating of 55,000 life hours, it offers exceptional reliability and reduces the need for frequent maintenance. The PLT PremiumSpec is UL rated for damp locations, making it suitable for a wide range of environments. Its surge protection of 1000V ensures optimal performance even in the face of electrical fluctuations.

Furthermore, the PLT PremiumSpec Architectural LED Linear Fixture features a J-box mount with a 4.5" round canopy, providing a secure and easy-to-install solution. The fixture is 0-10 Volt dimmable, allowing users to adjust the light intensity according to their preference or task requirements. Its compatibility with a wide voltage range of 120-277 Volt makes it suitable for various electrical systems.

Included with the fixture is a 5 ft. power cord, offering convenient installation options.

The PLT PremiumSpec Architectural LED Linear Fixture represents the future of lighting technology, combining functionality, versatility, and energy efficiency. It is ideal for commercial, residential, and hospitality applications, enabling designers and architects to create captivating spaces.

For more information about the PLT PremiumSpec Architectural LED Linear Fixture and to explore its various specifications, please refer to the spec sheet available on our website.