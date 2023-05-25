1000Bulbs Offers New UFO LED High Bay Fixtures with Direct & Indirect Lighting

UFO LED High Bay

GARLAND, TEXAS, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs, America's largest lighting retailer, is proud to announce the release of their latest product - the UFO LED High Bay fixture. This advanced lighting fixture boasts an impressive 39,000 total lumens, offering both direct and indirect light, and comes equipped with a motion sensor.

The UFO LED High Bay fixture utilizes 180 watts direct and 60 watts indirect, providing a total of 240 watts, and features a selectable Kelvin range of 3000-4000-5000. With its advanced technology, the fixture replaces the need for a 1000 watt metal halide, resulting in significant energy savings for customers.

Not only does the UFO LED High Bay offer superior lighting and efficiency, but it also has an outstanding LED L70 lifespan of over 100,000 hours. The fixture is also DLC 5.1 Premium rated and has 6kV surge protection, ensuring customers receive a high-quality and reliable product. Additionally, the UFO LED High Bay fixture is UL rated for wet locations, making it suitable for use in a variety of environments.

The inclusion of both direct and indirect lighting in the UFO LED High Bay fixture offers a range of benefits for customers. Direct lighting provides focused illumination on specific areas, ensuring optimal visibility and clarity. This is especially useful in industrial settings where precision and attention to detail are critical. On the other hand, indirect lighting creates a more diffused and ambient illumination, reducing glare and creating a more comfortable working environment. By combining these lighting options, the UFO LED High Bay fixture offers flexibility and versatility to suit different lighting requirements and preferences. Whether it's for task-oriented work or creating a well-lit overall space, the fixture delivers the ideal lighting solution.

In addition to its direct and indirect lighting capabilities, the UFO LED High Bay fixture is equipped with an integrated motion sensor, adding another layer of convenience and energy efficiency. The motion sensor allows for intelligent lighting control by detecting occupancy and automatically adjusting the brightness levels accordingly. With the optional remote control (sold separately), users have the ability to fine-tune the delay times and dimming amounts, tailoring the lighting settings to their specific needs. This level of customization ensures optimal energy savings by providing light only when and where it is needed, further enhancing the cost-effectiveness of the fixture. The UFO LED High Bay's advanced motion sensor technology promotes an environmentally conscious approach to lighting, while maintaining a high level of user comfort and convenience.

The UFO LED High Bay fixture is equipped with Philips Lumiled LEDs, ensuring long-lasting and reliable performance. The fixture also includes a 6 ft. whip for easy installation, and a polycarbonate lens with UV inhibitors for added durability.

The release of the UFO LED High Bay fixture underscores 1000Bulbs's commitment to providing customers with innovative lighting solutions that enhance their environments, while also being energy-efficient and cost-effective.

About 1000Bulbs: 1000Bulbs is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer. The company offers a wide array of high-quality fixtures and bulbs at low prices to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs is an influential force in the lighting industry.