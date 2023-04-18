1000Bulbs Releases New PLT PremiumSpec LED Panel/Troffer Hybrid Fixtures

2x2 Panel Troffer Hybrid Fixture

GARLAND, TEXAS, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs, America's largest lighting retailer, is excited to launch its newest innovation in commercial lighting, the LED panel/troffer hybrid fixture from PLT PremiumSpec. This cutting-edge fixture delivers the best of both worlds by seamlessly blending the premium aesthetic of a troffer fixture with the uniform light distribution of a panel fixture.

These fixtures are ideal for an extensive range of upscale commercial spaces, such as open-concept offices, design firms, hotels, restaurants, and retail stores. They offer a contemporary, sleek design that seamlessly integrates with any decor, delivering exceptional lighting performance and efficiency.

The LED panel/troffer hybrid fixtures provide three customizable wattage settings (25, 30, or 35 watts for the 1x4 and 2x2 selection and 30, 40, and 50 watts for the 2x4) to offer maximum flexibility in terms of light output and energy efficiency. Additionally, they provide three customizable color temperature settings (3500K, 4000K, and 5000K) to deliver optimal color rendering and ambiance. The fixtures are 1-10 Volt dimmable, enabling precision control of light output and energy usage.

With an LED L70 life of 60,000 hours, these fixtures provide long-lasting performance and reliability, reducing maintenance and replacement costs. The fixtures also come equipped with 1000V surge protection to safeguard against power surges and fluctuations, ensuring reliable operation and longevity. They are UL rated for damp locations, making it suitable for a broad range of commercial applications.

The fixture features a recessed T-grid installation, which simplifies installation and provides a seamless appearance. It also features a frosted PMMA lens that protects the LEDs and provides even, diffused light that enhances the ambiance and visual appeal of any space. The fixtures can also be surface mounted using the PLT Solutions surface mount kits, which are specifically designed to work with these LED panel/troffer hybrid fixtures.

The LED panel/troffer hybrid fixture is the ideal solution for designers, architects, and contractors who demand top-quality lighting solutions for their clients. With its versatile design, exceptional performance, and long-lasting reliability, this fixture delivers the perfect balance of form and function for any high-end commercial space. Contact PLT PremiumSpec today to learn more about this revolutionary lighting fixture.

