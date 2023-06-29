ASP Global Announces Acquisition of MediCore Medical Supply; Adds ReadyLance™ Blood Collection Products to Offering
Addition of MediCore’s safety lancets and heel sticks further strengthens ASP Global’s sourcing capabilities for healthcare systems
MediCore’s proprietary brand of blood collection products marketed under the ReadyLance™ brand further enhances the value we deliver to our hospital and distribution customers”AUSTELL, GA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASP Global, a leading strategic sourcing partner for large healthcare providers and distributors, today announced it has acquired Nashville-based MediCore Medical Supply (MediCore).
— Doug Shaver, President & CEO, ASP Global
The acquisition of MediCore marks a significant milestone in the growth and expansion of ASP Global. MediCore, a leading manufacturer and distributor of blood collection products, will expand ASP Globals’ lab and diagnostic portfolios with their assortment of devices.
Added to the company’s growing portfolio of 3400+ products is the ReadyLance™ line of safety lancets and heel devices. Both products are offered in multiple sizes for multiple applications across healthcare systems including Pediatrics and Endocrinology.
“We are excited to welcome MediCore Medical Supply to the ASP Global Family. MediCore’s proprietary brand of blood collection products marketed under the ReadyLance™ brand further enhances the value we deliver to our hospital and distribution customers,” said Doug Shaver, President and CEO of ASP Global.
As part of the acquisition, MediCore Medical Supply Founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Josh Pittman, will be joining ASP Global as VP of Business Development.
About ASP Global
With headquarters in the Greater Atlanta Area, ASP Global partners with health systems, labs and healthcare providers to directly develop and source medical-surgical products and patient-preference items. ASP Global provides customized, comprehensive, clinically-sound supply programs that are designed to optimize their customers’ supply chains through streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, and a proven team of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts.
Jill Whiskeyman
Simpatico Studios, LLC
844-782-411 x701
