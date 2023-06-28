NetCom Learning recognized as the Winner of 2023 Microsoft US Learning Partner of the Year

Microsoft has recognized NetCom Learning as the Winner of the 2023 Microsoft US Learning Partner of the Year Award for achievements in Business Transformation.

NEW YORK CITY,, NY 10018, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning today announced it has won the Learning 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

When asked about NetCom Learning's win, Russell Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning, expressed, "We are incredibly proud and deeply grateful to be recognized by Microsoft as a top learning partner for the second consecutive year. Winning the 2023 Microsoft US Learning Partner of the Year Award is a resounding validation of our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled Microsoft training that ignites transformation and empowers learners at every step of their skilling journey. As we stride confidently into the new digital era, NetCom Learning remains unwavering in our commitment to being the unparalleled go-to Microsoft learning partner across all six solution areas – AI & Data, Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, Business Applications, Modern Work, and Security. Our relentless pursuit is to equip professionals with the essential skills they need to not just thrive but excel in the dynamic and evolving digital landscape. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed US customer base for their unwavering trust, allowing us to serve their end-to-end Microsoft skilling needs. We are proud to celebrate the success of over 28,500 learners from 3,700+ unique enterprises who have embraced the power of Microsoft skills and transformed their futures in the remarkable year of 2022-23."

The Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 800 submitted nominations, NetCom Learning was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Learning.

NetCom Learning, a distinguished Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud, stands as a pillar of support for its extensive Corporate & Government clientele. With an impressive arsenal of 1,000+ top-rated Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCTs) and an unrivaled depth of subject matter expertise, NetCom Learning excels in delivering tailor-made learning solutions that cater to the unique industry use cases and project workloads of its valued customers. Setting a new standard for personalized service, NetCom Learning's Product Oriented Delivery (POD) approach assigns a dedicated customer success team to each account, ensuring their business goals are not just met but exceeded across the entire spectrum of Microsoft technologies including Azure, Power Platform, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 & Security. Their in-house learning enablement tool, NetCom365, delivered exceptional value by providing a 360-degree view of the customer skilling journey with access to courses, virtual labs, evaluations, assessments and more. Additionally, NetCom Learning's commitment to continuous professional development is demonstrated through Free Master Classes offered to over 11,800 learners in 2022-23, equipping them with valuable skills to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. “The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the US Partner Community Blog here: US Partner Community Blog.

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning is a prominent global training provider delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications to assist organizations in upskilling their employees to advance their business. Established in 1998, NetCom Learning has served over 80% of Fortune 1000 firms and trained over 1 million professionals across 36,000+ organizations, helping accomplish their business goals. With their dedicated pool of 3,300+ certified instructors and a comprehensive portfolio of IT training courses from leading technology vendors, including Microsoft, NetCom Learning offers personalized learning experiences and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of learners and organizations.